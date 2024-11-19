With Ferrari attempting to clinch the Constructors’ Championship, a new floor will run on the SF-24 in Las Vegas – according to Italian media.

A report from Autoracer’s Giuliano Duchessa has revealed Las Vegas will serve as a proving ground for an experimental floor specification with an eye to F1 2025.

Ferrari to test ‘experimental floor’

Duchessa, a renowned Italian F1 journalist, has reported that Ferrari will run an experimental floor on Friday at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ferrari is attempting to close down a 36-point lead enjoyed by McLaren with the final three race weekends left, while Red Bull is a further 13 points behind the Woking-based squad.

The Scuderia, which went through a mid-season performance slump, has been a star performer in recent races with victories in Italy, the USA, and Mexico, before Red Bull bounced back with a win in Brazil.

While Max Verstappen looks set to secure the Drivers’ Championship, the Constructors’ table is far more competitive, with Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull all in contention for the top prize.

Updates brought to the Ferrari SF-24 have proven their value, but further remaining weaknesses in the package will be experimented with via a new floor.

According to Autoracer’s report, Ferrari will have a single floor specification for its new experiment available for use in practice in Las Vegas this weekend.

The reason for the single available part is due to “budget cap issues” but, despite this, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have the chance to try it out.

The intention is to verify the correlation between the wind tunnel data and reality, in order to help establish the baseline floor design for Project 677, next year’s F1 2025 challenger, as Lewis Hamilton moves to Maranello to replace the departing Carlos Sainz.

The weakness Ferrari is hoping to reduce with the new floor relates to the porpoising bouncing phenomenon, which has already been improved substantially with the Monza update.

Separately, the report also states Ferrari will have an updated front wing available alongside its Monza specification, which may be used if Friday’s run suggests it offers a performance gain.

On the rear wing, the existing Spa and Monza specifications will be available to the Scuderia.

Unlike last year, Ferrari won’t be running a bespoke livery, but there will be a nod to the launch of the new Gladiator II movie from Ridley Scott.

Ferrari isn’t the only Italian team running with updates this weekend, as Faenza-based VCARB will roll out with components from the Red Bull RB20 at the rear.

The VCARB01 will take on the rear suspension and gearbox of the RB20 for the final races, in the last-gasp push for sixth place. The lateness in the season has resulted from the suspension being more complex to implement into the VCARB01 – not helped by the aforementioned correlation issues and the need to understand what had not matched up from its simulations and CFD data.

Such component sharing is completely permitted under the regulations, with customer teams permitted to buy certain transferable components – these include gearboxes and suspensions.

Transferrable Components (TRC) are defined in the regulations, with supply agreements such as gearboxes and rear suspensions covered under this classification.

