Ferrari welcome ‘golden age’ of US F1 with unique Las Vegas GP livery

Ferrari have unveiled a modified livery for their SF-23 as they get ready for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Having lifted the covers on the race suits both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be wearing in Sin City, Ferrari fans have now had a sneak preview of the car that will be hurtling down the Las Vegas Strip.

Matching the suits, the car features far more white than usual including an entirely white rear wing.

Ferrari give a nod to the past with Las Vegas GP livery

As well as the ring wing being dipped in white, the top of the engine cover has also been given a makeover as well as a retro style print for the drivers’ numbers on the nose.

The colours are a nod to what Ferrari described as F1’s first “golden age” in America and the car looks similar to the kind of Ferrari machines that were on track back then.

In 1971, Ferrari’s Mario Andretti won the South African Grand Prix, before Niki Lauda won two world titles in 1975 and 1977 and a victory at Watkins Glen in 1975.

Clay Regazzoni added to the tally, winning at Long Beach in 1976 while Carlos Reutemann triumphed at Watkins Glen in 1978. In 1979, Gilles Villeneuve scored an American double with wins in Long Beach and Watkins Glen.

Ferrari are the only current team to have been on the grid the last time F1 raced in the city although both of their drivers failed to finish the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix.

