Ex-F1 boss questions Ferrari signing of Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 team owner Giancarlo Minardi says if Ferrari wanted to drop Carlos Sainz, they should’ve gone with “young talent” and not “a 40-year-old champion” in Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari announced the signing of Hamilton on a multi-year deal last Thursday, leaving Sainz – who replaced four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel at Maranello in 2021 – without a seat for 2025 as things stand.

Minardi feels Ferrari have backed the wrong horse by signing Hamilton, who will turn 40 when he arrives at Ferrari in January next year.

F1 star reveals advanced knowledge of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Stake F1’s Zhou Guanyu revealed how he picked up insider information that Lewis Hamilton was heading for Ferrari.

Hamilton’s switch came as a shock to much of the F1 community but not for fellow Formula 1 fashionista Zhou, who already found out the speculation was true thanks to his shared Hamilton contact.

Former Felipe Massa man teases Lewis Hamilton surprise at Ferrari

Rob Smedley, Felipe Massa’s race engineer at Ferrari, believes the power of the Tifosi will “absolutely take Lewis Hamilton by surprise” in 2025.

That will be coupled with the potential surprise of how much the team will “embrace” him too.

Hamilton has appeared on the podium at Monza eight times in his career – five times on the top step – but doing so in the red of Ferrari from 2025 would represent a career feat that few have managed.

Alpine embrace exposed carbon look as 2024 car launched

Alpine became the fourth team to launch their 2024 car on Wednesday, with the new A524 featuring a lot less blue – and a lot less pink – than its predecessor.

The exposed carbon look has become de rigueur on the F1 grid over the last 12 months, with teams looking to save as much weight as possible by leaving large sections of their cars unpainted.

Alpine were among those to resist the trend in 2023, but have arguably taken it to a new extreme for the new season.

Williams refusing to follow Sauber, AlphaTauri rebrand route

James Vowles has insisted that Williams will not sell the team’s naming rights to the highest bidder following the rebrands of the Sauber and AlphaTauri squads for 2024.

Sauber and AlphaTauri will compete with revised identities in the new season after major sponsorship deals were reached over the winter, with the Red Bull junior team’s new look causing no shortage of controversy.

Vowles says only a “fool” would willingly drop the Williams name from the pit lane.

