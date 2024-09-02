Ferrari set to make major announcement as Lewis Hamilton era plans ramp up

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said an announcement into the replacement of technical director Enrico Cardile should be imminent as part of an all-new staff structure.

Cardile left Ferrari in July after holding the position of technical director for chassis and aerodynamics, with the 49-year-old set to start work with Aston Martin in 2025 in the newly-created role of F1 chief technical officer.

Ferrari boss hints at upcoming announcement for key technical appointment

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Ferrari team principal Vasseur has been filling in Cardile’s technical director duties while there has been a vacancy at the top of that area of the Scuderia, but he revealed there would be an update on that front soon.

Ferrari had been one of the teams linked with the signature of Adrian Newey for when he leaves Red Bull, though Newey and his manager Eddie Jordan have remained tight-lipped over his next destination – with reports suggesting Aston Martin could be his next move, along with reported recent interest from Alpine – though Jordan revealed contact has been made from every team on the grid at some stage.

For the Scuderia however, when the topic of the future of the technical team was brought up recently and Vasseur was asked what he would ideally like the team to look like moving forward in Cardile’s absence, and if there would be any announcements forthcoming on next steps.

More on what comes next in the Formula 1 season

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 The long goodbye: How looming Mercedes exit is starting to hit Lewis Hamilton hard

“Yeah, I have an announcement, is that I told you that we will do the announcement after Monza!” Vasseur said with a laugh to media including PlanetF1.com.

Afterwards, though, he confirmed regarding the structure of the team when pressed on the subject: “Yeah, it will be the topic of the announcement.”

Ferrari already confirmed the arrival of Mercedes’ Loic Serra earlier in the season, which will see him reunite with Lewis Hamilton when he makes the move to Maranello next year, with Serra set to take on the role of head of chassis performance later in 2024.

Read next: Explained: Why there is currently no comment section in PlanetF1.com articles