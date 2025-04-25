Ferrari have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will compete in a special one-off livery at the Miami Grand Prix next month.

And the team have offered fans the opportunity to have their messages printed on the cover for the livery reveal in Florida on April 30.

Ferrari confirm plans for special Miami GP with fan initiative launched

Ferrari competed with a special livery, featuring flashes of light blue, at last year’s Miami GP in celebration of the team’s newly agreed title partnership with technology giants HP.

The 2024 race also saw Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Hamilton’s predecessor, don special blue race overalls and helmet designs in a nod to Ferrari’s historic success in North America.

Ferrari sparked rumours that another special livery – once again in collaboration with HP – is on the way for this year’s Miami GP earlier this week, with a teaser posted to the social media channels of both team and title sponsor.

And Ferrari have confirmed the plans with the team giving fans the chance to have their messages printed on the covers pulled off by Hamilton and Leclerc next Wednesday, four days before the race. The comments that make the cut will be selected by AI.

Launching the ‘Messages Of Forza’ initiative, a statement read: “This season HP is bringing you, Scuderia Ferrari’s biggest fans, closer than ever to the Scuderia Ferrari HP Team through their technology.

“We invite you to add your personal message.

“The HP AI PC, thanks to its powerful analytic capacity, will facilitate the selection of messages.

“Then HP’s large format printer will print the selected messages directly onto the car cover used to reveal the Miami special livery.

“We invite you to add your message and have your words read by Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Fred Vasseur in Miami on April 30, 2025, ahead of race weekend.”

One-off car liveries have become increasingly commonplace over recent years with Ferrari experimenting with different colour schemes at the Italian grands prix of 2022 and 2023, as well as the first Las Vegas Grand Prix of the modern era in 2023.

A number of special liveries have appeared across the first five rounds of the F1 2025 season.

As first reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Red Bull brought back their special white livery at the recent Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to engine suppliers Honda, who will join forces with the Aston Martin team from next season.

The Suzuka weekend also saw Haas, who have a technical partnership with Japanese giants Toyota, compete with a special cherry blossom colour scheme.

Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium finish of the new season at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, claiming third place behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Although he won the Chinese GP sprint race last month, meanwhile, Hamilton has failed to finish higher than fifth in a grand prix in F1 2025 with the seven-time World Champion suffering a troubled start to the campaign.

Despite his on-track woes, Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari has already proven a commercial hit.

Puma recently claimed to have seen an eightfold increase in sales of Ferrari merchandise since Hamilton arrived from Mercedes at the start of the year.

