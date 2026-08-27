Ferrari is set to run a special Michael Schumacher tribute livery at next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The F1 2026 season marks 30 years since Schumacher’s first season with the Scuderia and 20 since his last with the Italian team.

Ferrari set for Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Italian Grand Prix

Schumacher memorably announced his first retirement from F1 at Monza in 2006, moments after claiming his penultimate victory for the Scuderia.

The seven-time world champion, who later returned to F1 for a three-year stint with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Ferrari has competed with a one-off livery at Monza in each season stretching back to 2022, with the late three-time world champion Niki Lauda the focus of last year’s tribute.

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Ahead of its home race next weekend, Ferrari has posted a series of teasers indicating that it will celebrate the legacy of Schumacher at Monza.

One clip (below) shows the covers being lifted off its current car, fitted with the yellow-striped Pirelli tyres, with footage of the F310 car driven by Schumacher in his first season with Ferrari.

It has been suggested that Ferrari’s tribute livery at Monza could be directly inspired by the 1996 car.

Schumacher claimed 72 of his 91 career victories with Ferrari, winning five consecutive world championships between 2000 and 2004.

Ferrari heads to its home race in second place in the F1 2026 constructors’ standings, trailing leaders Mercedes by 87 points.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have claimed a win apiece so far this season, triumphing in Barcelona and Britain respectively.

Hamilton famously replaced Schumacher at Mercedes at the end of the 2012 season, going on to equal the German’s record of seven world championships in 2020 before joining Ferrari at the start of 2025.

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