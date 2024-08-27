Ferrari have dropped a hint that they are set run a special livery at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, unveiling black race suits for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ahead of the team’s home race at Monza.

Despite remaining loyal to their traditional scarlet-red colours, Ferrari have experimented with a range of one-off liveries over the last couple of years.

Ferrari to run special black livery for Italian Grand Prix at Monza?

The Scuderia competed at Monza with flashes of yellow on their car in both 2022 and 2023, the latter to mark Ferrari’s first victory at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race since 1965.

Ferrari embraced flashes of white at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, paying tribute to the marque’s history in North America, before incorporating a blue look in Miami earlier this year to publicise a title sponsorship deal with technology giants Hewlett-Packard.

In the build up to their home race in Italy, Ferrari have posted a clip to social media of Leclerc and Sainz checking out their new overalls for Monza, which feature a dark chequered pattern with yellow trim.

The race suits are accompanied by a new-look team kit for the Italian Grand Prix, described as a “special Monza Carbon Fibre collection.”

A number of teams have adopted a so-called ‘bare-carbon’ livery over recent years, leaving large sections of their cars unpainted in a bid to save weight.

It had previously been suggested that Ferrari could adopt a black livery to coincide with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in F1 2025 after the Mercedes team adopted an all-black colour scheme in 2020/21 and 2023 in support of the seven-time World Champion’s off-track campaigning.

Speaking at June’s Canadian Grand Prix, however, Hamilton played down suggestions that he will push for a black Ferrari in F1 2025, claiming that his “impact” work alongside president John Elkann is more likely to manifest itself off track next season.

Hamilton told reporters: “I haven’t driven a black car for a while, so I probably won’t be pushing for that too early on, but no.

“We’ve definitely spoken about impact work and John and the team have a lot of philanthropy work that they do, so we’ll be working very closely with Mission 44 and with the impact stuff that they’re doing.

“I think within the sport, we have to continue to do more, but more outside we’ll be doing quite a bit together, so that’s really exciting.”

