Ferrari reveal striking new livery for Miami Grand Prix after ‘historic’ deal reached

Ferrari have unveiled a striking new livery ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, revealing a blue colour scheme in a nod to the team’s glorious F1 history.

It emerged last week that Ferrari would add a two-tone blue look to their traditional scarlet-livery for one race only in Miami, celebrating the “connection between Ferrari and the US racing scene” by marking the 70th anniversary of the Italian brand’s presence in North America.

And as the buildup to the first of three United States-based rounds of the F1 2024 season continues, the covers have officially come off the new-look SF24.

HP branding will appear on the Ferrari for the first time in Miami

The colours in use by Ferrari this weekend are officially described as Azzurro La Plata, a lighter shade of blue famously worn by the team’s first World Champion Alberto Ascari, and Azzurro Dino, a deeper colour used for the race suits of drivers such as Arturo Merzario and Clay Regazzoni until 1974.

The blue colours will also feature on the helmets and overalls of drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as well as the kit of team staff, in Florida this weekend.

The blue SF-24 also represents the first sighting of Hewlett-Packard (HP) branding on a Ferrari F1 car after the team announced a “historic” title sponsorship arrangement with the technology giants last week.

Ferrari arrive at the Miami Grand Prix after a strong start to the F1 2024 season, with the Scuderia comfortably holding second place in the Constructors’ standings – 44 points behind leaders Red Bull and 55 ahead of third-placed McLaren.

The Prancing Horse have recorded podium finishes at four of the opening five races of the new campaign, with Sainz claiming his third career victory at the Australian Grand Prix last month.

Ferrari announced earlier this year that Lewis Hamilton will race for the team in F1 2025 after the seven-time World Champion signed a multi-year contract with the team, bringing an end to his long and successful association with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s arrival could be followed by that of Adrian Newey after the F1 design legend announced on Wednesday that he will leave Red Bull in early 2025.

Newey has been frequently linked with a move to Ferrari over the course of his illustrious career, most memorably coming close to joining the Scuderia a decade ago.

Ferrari are believed to be one of of two teams, along with the Lawrence Stroll-owned Aston Martin squad, to have offered a contract to Newey as rivals teams seek to capitalise on the current uncertainty at Red Bull.

