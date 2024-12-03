Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has zero concerns about Lewis Hamilton and his pace worries, pointing to Las Vegas as perceived evidence that this is a non-issue.

Just one final race weekend remains for Hamilton before he bids farewell to Mercedes and becomes a Ferrari driver, though the seven-time World Champion is struggling to write a happy final chapter for his Mercedes career.

No Ferrari concerns over Lewis Hamilton

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Qatar represented a new low for Hamilton in what has been a rough road to the end of his Mercedes spell, having been penalised for a false start and later picking up a puncture, before receiving a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane. That last one had Hamilton wanting to retire the car.

Earlier in the race weekend, Hamilton had been half a second off Russell’s pace over one lap, and offered a damning verdict on his own performance.

Speaking after Sprint qualifying, Hamilton had said: “I’m just slow, same every weekend. Car felt relatively decent, no issues, and not really much more to say.”

And when put to Hamilton by the interviewer that “we know this isn’t a ‘you’ thing”, Hamilton, with a smile, replied: “Who knows? I’m definitely not fast anymore.”

Such comments could give Ferrari cause for concern over their new star signing, but team boss Fred Vasseur assured that is not the case. He pointed to the Las Vegas GP – where Hamilton went from P10 on the grid to runner-up at the chequered flag – to justify his confidence.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, if he is worried by what Hamilton said, Vasseur replied: “Not at all.

“Have a look at the 50 laps that he did in Vegas.

“Starting P10, finishing on the gearbox of Russell, I’m not worried at all.”

Hamilton has one final race with Mercedes to contest, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, though the Brit is not too optimistic about his chances of avoiding his Mercedes career going out with a whimper.

“I don’t think we’re going to end up in a high,” he admitted to the media, including PlanetF1.com. “It will end and I think what’s important is how we turn up, we give it our best shot.

“I don’t anticipate a particularly much better weekend than we’ve had in the past weekends, but naturally I’ll try. Go in with low hopes and maybe come out with a better result.

“It doesn’t really make a big difference either way, these last races for me don’t have an impact on everything.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I’m just grateful I’m still standing and I’m still OK. I’ve had great races in my life and I’ve had bad races in my life. Not too many bad ones.”

