Carlos Sainz to get his wish as crucial Ferrari contract decision made – report

Carlos Sainz had reportedly been holding out for a multi-year Ferrari contract extension and it is said his wish will be granted.

As it stands both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are out of contract at the end of F1 2024, meaning a busy off-season for the Scuderia to nail down their long-term driver plans.

And it has been reported that talks are progressing nicely, both drivers set to be pleased with the end result.

Carlos Sainz moving closer to multi-year Ferrari deal

After La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Leclerc was heading for a five-year Ferrari contract extension, which would build up to a €50 million salary, respected journalist Giuliano Duchessa has now reported a Leclerc deal along similar lines via Formu1a.uno.

It is claimed that a three-year deal is on the table for Leclerc, then extendable by a further two years at which point performance-related clauses kick in. A “variable salary up to €50m” is stated in what would mark a huge pay rise for the Monégasque driver.

As for Sainz, while it had been claimed that Ferrari were not yet set on offering him the multi-year deal he wanted, as to keep options open for 2025, Formu1a.uno are reporting that a two-year deal is on the table for Sainz, covering the 2025 campaign.

It is said Sainz is set for a pay rise with his fresh terms, though one far more modest compared to the cheques Leclerc could be looking to bank.

The report claims that teams are swirling should Sainz come up on the driver market, Audi’s name once more thrown into the mix, links the Spaniard has firmly denied in the past.

However, it is noted that all signs point towards Sainz and Ferrari signing off this new contract.

Ferrari will look to F1 2024 with ambitions of mounting the title challenge which never came in the season just gone.

Red Bull will prove an almighty challenge to conquer, though Ferrari did claim the distinction of being the only non-Red Bull grand prix winner in F1 2023, Sainz having taken the chequered flag in Singapore.

