Ferrari’s radio communications are yet again making headlines as Davide Valsecchi has urged the Scuderia to tell Charles Leclerc to “shut up and drive”.

Ferrari’s F1 2025 campaign has been marred by testy radio exchanges between the drivers and the pit wall, most notably on Lewis Hamilton’s side of the garage.

Ferrari should tell Leclerc, ‘shut up and drive’

The Briton and his new race engineer Riccardo Adami are still finding their feet together, with Hamilton dismissing speculation of a fall-out after yet another tense exchange at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Crossing the line in fifth place that Sunday after several flashpoints over the radio, Hamilton received no response from Adami to his post-race message.

“Are you upset with me or something?” he asked. More silence.

Hamilton refuted speculation about their relationship, saying: “Our relationship is great. No problems.

“We’re constantly learning more and more about each other, we’re constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He’s worked with lots of different drivers before.

“We don’t have any problems at all.”

Though the spotlight has been on Hamilton and Adami, Leclerc too has had testy exchanges with his race engineer Bryan Bozzi, who replaced his former engineer, Xavier Marcos, in early 2024.

Leclerc and Bozzi were at it at the Canadian Grand Prix as they disagreed over Plan B or Plan C.

Bozzi: “Let’s do Plan B.”

Leclerc: “No, I think Plan C.”

Bozzi: “Ok.”

A few minutes later…

Bozzi: “Box, box.”

Leclerc: “Why did we make the stop?”

Bozzi: “We are on B.”

Leclerc: “Yes, but I was just telling you that the tyres were fine.”

There were further frustrations in the second stint as Leclerc went onto another set of hard tyres instead of the mediums in his second stop.

Bozzi: “We don’t want to do too many laps with the mediums.”

Leclerc: “I don’t understand this choice. The mediums for me are a good tyre.”

Speaking with the media after the Grand Prix, the Monegasque driver again questioned Ferrari’s strategy but did concede that he may bear some of the “blame” having qualified down in eighth place.

“I don’t know in terms of results,” he said of his P5. “I was pretty sure a one-stop would be better. I was quite confident that the one-stop was the way to go.

“We decided to do otherwise.

“I don’t have all the information in the car so we stick to the two-stop and did the best I could do. P5 was the best we could do.”

One person who has had enough of all the radio dissent is former F1 hopeful, Davide Valsecchi.

The former race driver turned F1 pundit has urged Ferrari to bring the driver into line, especially as it was his own mistakes – including a crash in Friday practice – that put him in the position that he was in.

“I cannot understand why the drivers keep complaining on the radio,” the Italian said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“Leclerc this weekend was flying, right? He had seven or eight laps in FP1. He was top of the board. Then he crashed, missed the second session and it was his fault.

“Then he got in FP3, he was second, then he got to quali, he made the mistake in his last try, he complained about Hadjar who was far away in front.

“We can say that the frustration was because he was competitive, quickest in the first sector then he started the race and he kept complaining with the radio about the strategy.

“How is this possible? I mean, why do you keep complaining on a weekend when you can score a victory or you can stay on the podium, your weekend is full of mistakes, it’s not the right time to complain!

“It’s the right time to drive and say sorry and then it could be better and we’ll win next weekend.

“I cannot understand why the team take this situation, I cannot understand why someone is not saying, ‘Shut up and drive,’ please, you are one of the best in the world, just drive!”

Leclerc is fifth in the Drivers’ Championship on 104 points, 94 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

