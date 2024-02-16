Ferrari reveal new pit stop video after botched ‘poetry in motion’ post

Ferrari have clarified that their mechanics can actually change a wheel in time after a social video showing the opposite went viral.

The social F1 world took off on Thursday when Ferrari posted a clip of the new SF-24 going through a pit stop. The only problem was the front left crew was notably slower than the rest.

For a team that has not covered themselves in glory when it comes to tyre changes in the past, the clip unsurprisingly caused a storm on social media with users joking that even during filming, Ferrari make mistakes.

Ferrari admit mistake behind viral social media post

The video was taken at the team’s circuit in Maranello and no sooner had it been posted than fans were already talking about it.

Well, Ferrari have sought to claw back some respectability by saying that the admin of the channel was too focused on the car and posted the wrong clip.

“Admin got so caught up in the shot we chose the wrong take,” Ferrari tweeted along with a new video showing the wheel being put on much faster.

The team also apologised to the mechanics for their mistake.

Admin got so caught up in the shot we chose the wrong take 🎬 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AIPOJSIkmH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 16, 2024

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

F1 2024 cars: What name has each team given their chassis for the 2024 season?

The clip came from a brief run out for the SF-24 at Fiorano but drivers were limited to a few laps before the proper shakedown on February 14.

Speaking before the test, driver Carlos Sainz clarified what he wanted to see from the new car.

“When I saw the SF-24 for the first time, I couldn’t wait to jump in and fire it up,” he said. “Now, I’m looking forward to driving it on track to see if it correlates with the feeling I had from the simulator, which is that it’s the step forward we all want.

“The aim is to have a car that’s more drivable and therefore able to run at a consistent race pace, as these are the basic requirements to fight for wins. We drivers have done our very best to give the engineers precise feedback and I’m sure the workforce in Maranello will have listened to our needs.

“We want to give the fans something to cheer about, as they were so supportive last year, even when things weren’t going our way.”

Read next: Ex-F1 star makes intriguing prediction for Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc ‘clash’