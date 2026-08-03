Ferrari’s ability to give its drivers regular chances at race victories has been questioned in a debate about whether Lewis Hamilton can challenge Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell’s continued struggles have made Hamilton the most likely opponent to a maiden Antonelli title win but Ferrari’s role in that fight has been questioned.

Ferrari title credentials questioned

Six consecutive Constructors’ Championships earned Mercedes the reputation of a ruthlessly efficient operator, meanwhile Ferrari has become known for its blunders as much as it has its victories.

But this season looks to have been a turning point with Fred Vasseur’s operation yet to produce a major gaffe, leaving their two drivers in the top four at the summer break.

Asked about Hamilton’s ability to challenge Antonelli, who is 50 points ahead of the seven-time World Champion, Sky Sports F1’s lead commentator David Croft suggested that would be determined by the team more than the driver.

“I hope so,” he said. “It’s the hope I think that keeps Ferrari fans going. It’s the hope that probably gets you in the end as well, but I want to see them have that ability.

“But I’m sorry, it’s not about whether they’ve got a car or not. It’s whether they’ve actually got the ability to hook up.

“If a driver for qualifying has to hook up three perfect sectors, can Ferrari hook up three perfect pit stops during the course of a race and actually have a strategy that gives both of their drivers a chance to win a little more regularly than they do.”

More on the title fight from PlanetF1.com

Mercedes reveal Kimi Antonelli team orders stance despite title advantage

Ferrari ‘will improve’ engine as Vasseur doubles down on relentless upgrade plan

Ahead of the summer break, Hamilton himself was asked what the potential of the team was in the second half of the season and suggested improvement to the power unit was key to a sustained title fight.

“It has been an amazing first half given I think we’ve been probably like three or four tenths down on the straights in base and power for the first half of the season,” he said.

“So I know the guys are pushing hard to bring upgrades for that. We’ve been bringing upgrades weekend in, weekend out. We’ve got hopefully more to come in the second half, and we just keep on pushing.

“I think the second half will be stronger. Usually, the second half is a strong period, so I said I’ll really take this time to reset and try and come back fitter and better.”

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