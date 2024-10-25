Mario Andretti has told Ferrari they can expect Lewis Hamilton to be back at his best for F1 2025 after the Mercedes driver “rediscovered the grit and desire to fight.”

While Mercedes’ dominant years were undoubtedly the best of Hamilton’s career, Andretti believes that made the driver lose some of what made him great but is pleased to see those traits have returned.

Mario Andretti backs Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari success

Hamilton will make just the second team move of his F1 career next season when he leaves Mercedes to join Ferrari.

And Andretti has backed him to be a success in Maranello after he “rediscovered the grit and desire to fight.”

“Ferrari has had a positive season this year, with some special moments, and I really hope they can bother Red Bull and McLaren in the final part of the championship,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Mercedes has also improved a lot, winning some races with Hamilton and Russell, but you know that my heart is with the red team. In Monza I saw a masterpiece by Leclerc, who managed the tyres like a master, but the car was also strong in Baku and previously in Monte Carlo.

“In short, Ferrari and its drivers should not be underestimated.

“Fred Vasseur’s work is bearing fruit and the team has improved. As for Lewis, who will arrive in Maranello in 2025, I noticed that he has rediscovered the grit and desire to fight that he had lost a bit when Mercedes dominated.

“It will be interesting to see him at the wheel of the Ferrari.”

Another Brit that the 1978 World Champion commented on was Lando Norris and the American said none of the McLaren driver’s wins in F1 2024 have been by chance.

“So far Norris hasn’t won the races he’s won by chance. You can’t talk about lucky successes.

“He and his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who I really like, have put in great performances with McLaren, back at the top.

“Furthermore, Lando finally managed to get the start right in Singapore, a taboo he didn’t want to talk about, and he could still improve until the end of the season.

“I met him this summer in America, we messed around a bit with my cars on a circuit near Chicago, I know that Zak Brown has a huge regard for the Englishman.

“Of course, [Max] Verstappen remains the favourite by the points, but his title is at risk.

“He must always finish on the podium, if Norris is ahead, and in the last races Piastri could also be there to help Lando.

“It’s an exciting battle, which is good for Formula 1.”

