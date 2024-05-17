No further action was taken against Sergio Perez as he was summoned for allegedly impeding Charles Leclerc during FP2 at Imola, while Yuki Tsunoda was given a reprimand.

Leclerc was seen slowing down behind the Red Bull driver out of the exit of the Villeneuve Chicane while on a fast lap, and he let his frustration be shown while overtaking and missing the apex at Tosa – with both drivers reporting to the stewards as a result.

Ferrari, Red Bull and RB drivers see stewards after alleged FP2 incidents

Away from that, Yuki Tsunoda was also called to the stewards for an alleged incorrect practice start on the exit of the pit lane at Imola.

He was subsequently reprimanded as a result, the FIA reasoning that he came too far forward in the pit exit to perform a practice start, writing in their verdict that the location in which Tsunoda ended up was “considered dangerous”.

Perez’s alleged impeding of Leclerc was not the only moment of frustration as drivers struggled to navigate past each other through free practice on Friday in the tight confines of Imola.

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen both voiced frustration at being caught up behind Lewis Hamilton at different points in the session, while Zhou Guanyu also claimed he was impeded by a Mercedes later in the session.

Leclerc was the quickest driver in both free practice sessions at Imola on Friday, with his upgraded Ferrari appearing to look like a match for Red Bull as Perez and Verstappen comparatively struggled for one-lap pace.

