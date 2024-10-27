48 points off the lead in the standings, Ferrari have outscored both McLaren and Red Bull in two of the last four races as they fly “under the radar” with McLaren and Red Bull continuing to bicker.

Formula 1 is in for a thrilling end to the F1 2024 season with three teams; McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari in the race for the teams’ trophy.

Ferrari flying ‘under the radar’ amidst McLaren/Red Bull feud

McLaren have been P1 since Baku, taking the lead away from Red Bull and today sit 40 points ahead of the reigning World Champions with Ferrari in third place, a further eight points off the pace.

The Drivers’ title also hasn’t been decided but while Max Verstappen has one hand on the trophy with his 57-point advantage over Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc in third place has closed the gap to the McLaren driver to 22 points.

Ferrari, billed by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko as the most “consistent” team at present, are launching a late attack on the standings.

And it’s one that Vasseur believes McLaren and Red Bull have made a bit easier for them as most of the headlines have been about their rivalry, Verstappen and Norris’ as well as Zak Brown and Christian Horner’s.

“We have the advantage to be under the radar,” Vasseur told Sky F1.

“The discussion is more about the fight between Lando and Max, between Zak and Christian, between Mercedes and I don’t know who – and for me it’s perfect.

“Let’s stay under the radar and stay focused on what we are doing.”

More stories to be written in F1 2024

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Ferrari bagged their first 1-2 result of the championship at the United States Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc led home Carlos Sainz.

It’s the latter who has the advantage in Mexico having claimed pole position ahead of Verstappen and Norris, with Leclerc lining up fourth on the grid.

Vasseur admits it wasn’t a result he expected given Ferrari had focused on race pace in the earlier practice sessions.

“It’s definitely a great qualifying result, even though we didn’t expect pole, as our race pace is much stronger,” said Vasseur. “But the surprise is a positive one.

“Carlos did an excellent job with two laps that would’ve been enough for pole. And even Charles, despite not being fully happy with his lap, is close to Norris, and we’re in the fight.”

He added: “Since the start of the season, I think we’ve consistently had better pace on Sundays than Saturdays; so, securing pole is excellent. We had a great weekend last week in Austin, which is a good sign, but we know it’s a long straight to Turn 1.

“The most important strategic factor is having strong race pace. As we know, Mexico has the longest straight to Turn 1 of the season, so it’s not guaranteed to stay in first, but starting from pole is definitely better.

“We had strong pace in yesterday’s race simulations, and I hope we can keep the same approach.”

Read next: Carlos Sainz’s ‘less to lose’ warning to Verstappen and Norris in Mexico