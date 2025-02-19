As Formula 1 wrapped up the F1 75 group launch, Ferrari surprised as they revealed the first renderings of the official 2025 car, the SF-25, ahead of Wednesday’s shakedown.

The team released several pictures of the 2025 car, Lewis Hamilton’s first-ever Ferrari machinery as the Briton has joined Charles Leclerc in a formidable line-up.

Ferrari: ‘Thousandths of a second’ will make the difference

But will it bring an end to Ferrari’s 18-year title drought?

Ferrari last won a Drivers’ Championship title in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen, and while the Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel came close, the near misses have left Ferrari’s Tifosi hungry for more.

Many are predicting F1 2025 could finally be the year.

While the most striking aspect of the SF-25 is its HP-branded livery that features a prominent HP logo on the engine cover and a blue rear win, this year Ferrari have gone for a darker red with plenty of carbon fibre on display.

This year Ferrari have switched to a pull rod front suspension set-up, declaring it would ‘clean up the airflow around the car, while also giving greater scope for further aero development, which had been pretty much exhausted with the previous iteration’.

Designed to maximise the development potential of the car, Ferrari believe F1 2025 will be a season in which ‘thousandths of a second in lap time’ will make the difference.

Ferrari’s Technical Director of Chassis Loic Serra said: “The SF-25 is an evolution of the SF-24, which gave us an excellent starting point to work from. Having said that, we have worked hard, changing 99% of the car, evolving its architecture to maximise performance.

“The pull rod front suspension is only the most obvious of many significant changes.

“We can expect the coming season to be very closely contested, with outcomes decided by thousandths of a second. We are all set to give it our best shot to find those gains, even the marginal ones, that can make the difference. We are looking forward to being competitive right from the very first race.”

“The launch of a new car is a moment of great emotion and pride for the entire team,” added team boss Fred Vasseur. “The SF-25 is the result of months of intense work carried out with great dedication in Maranello, and we are excited to see the fruits of our efforts materialise and be ready to hit the track.”

“Last season saw us fighting for the Constructors’ title until the very last corner, and we are determined to build on that solid foundation with the goal of winning both championships. We have a new driver line-up, with Lewis joining Charles in the team, and we feel ready to take that step forward as a team to become the best.

“We are aware of the challenges ahead, but we are ready to give our best to compete at the highest level, also drawing strength from the passion and enthusiasm of our fans, who are an endless source of inspiration. Now it’s time to focus and let the track do the talking. I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Ferrari are scheduled to put the first laps on the SF-25 in a shakedown at the Fiorano circuit on Wednesday morning, 9:30am sharp, with Leclerc covering the first laps before handing the car over to Hamilton in the afternoon.

The team-mates are each permitted to cover 100km as per Formula 1’s filming day regulations.

After the shakedown at Fiorano, Ferrari will next be action inBahrain, where the only pre-season test session will be held from 26 to 28 February.

