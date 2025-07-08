Another busy day of F1 news as the British GP disappears behind us, with more reaction and reveals from a thrilling weekend at Silverstone.

More from Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s hard-hitting round-table chat at Silverstone, while Ferrari made a big reveal about Lewis Hamilton’s race…

F1 news: Ferrari driving blind as Lewis Hamilton GPS issue revealed

Hamilton’s chances of scoring a podium at his home race at Silverstone weren’t aided by the fact Ferrari didn’t have access to GPS data to help keep track of his positioning on track.

While the team would obviously be able to figure out his location, the lack of such data would have complicated positioning scenarios and assessing strategic options.

“We lost the GPS of Lewis all the race,” Vasseur admitted.

“It means that we are completely blind and didn’t know where the car was. It was a difficult one.”

Ralf Schumacher labels Oscar Piastri braking ‘dirty’

Piastri’s defeat at Silverstone was as a result of him being given a 10-second time penalty for erratic braking under the Safety Car, having slowed from 218kph to 52kph suddenly.

The move resulted in Max Verstappen, directly behind, sailing past the McLaren driver.

Piastri was downbeat after finishing second to Lando Norris, suggesting that Verstappen hadn’t needed to take evading action, but Ralf Schumacher believes the Australian’s move wasn’t on.

“The penalty was definitely deserved,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. “He tried, wanted to show Max that he could do it too. It was too much.

“I don’t want to say dirty, but it was dirty in any case.”

Why McLaren didn’t give Piastri the win

Having served the resulting penalty for his braking misdemeanour during the final stops, which were needed due to drying conditions, Piastri had suggested swapping back positions to give him the win ahead of Norris.

McLaren opted against granting this request, despite team boss Andrea Stella later revealing a position that the team thought the penalty was harsh.

Confirming that McLaren encourages its drivers to share any and all thoughts they have over team radio, Stella said not imposing team orders was the fairest course of action for both drivers.

“The point in which we needed to have the transition of the dry tyres, then the penalty was paid, and at that stage, we thought that we should just retain the natural order through the penalty,” he said.

“I think this was fair for both, and I’m sure that Oscar will will understand and agree in this way.”

Why not open up the F1 engine rules?

Following on from yesterday’s news that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is eager to see a return to a naturally aspirated V8 engine from 2029, due to the introduction of sustainable fuels to F1 from next year, PlanetF1.com’s deputy editor Mat Coch has argued that, due to the introduction of a power unit budget cap as well, why not open up the prescriptive engine rules and give manufacturers a choice of architecture?

“Such a regulation now exists and therefore affords the opportunity to open the power unit regulations once more; allow a manufacturer or boutique supplier the opportunity to develop an engine to whatever architecture they see fit,” he said.

“It would instantaneously create a point of difference, with each company involved able to stamp their own personality on the sport with a known investment.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem shrugs off ‘reign of terror’ accusations

With Tim Mayer entering the FIA Presidential race, the American suggested at his declaration press conference that incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem has ruled through a “reign of terror”.

The Emirati weighed in on Mayer’s comments and candidacy during a media round-table at Silverstone.

“Some people say that I evolved a thick skin; that the media doesn’t affect me. Someone said, ‘You have Teflon skin’,” he told select media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Actually, no, I just don’t read [it]. I’m sorry, I don’t believe that I have the time. So it doesn’t affect me, because I don’t know about it. I don’t read. I read the important things, not the personal attack.”

