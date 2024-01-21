Ferrari risk losing high-profile team member to Red Bull – rumour

Ferrari could be set to lose Simone Resta to the Red Bull stable, with AlphaTauri reported to be interested in the Scuderia engineer.

Having been recalled following the conclusion of his three-year spell as technical director of Haas in a ‘loan’ move by Ferrari, where he offered his technical expertise to their customer team, a report from the Italian edition of Motorsport.com claims AlphaTauri are interested in acquiring his services.

The report claims Resta “is not part of the Scuderia’s plans”, with potential for him to move into their GT operations, but new AlphaTauri team principal Laurent Mekies – who moved across from Ferrari last season – is reported to want to bring the former chief designer from Maranello to Red Bull’s sister team.

Simone Resta reportedly ‘in the crosshairs’ of Red Bull through AlphaTauri

Resta’s exit from Haas was reported in the hours before team principal Guenther Steiner was confirmed to not be continuing with the team, as an overhaul takes place at the American constructor, which finished bottom of the Constructors’ standings last season.

Having had a previous loan stint at Alfa Romeo, Resta joined Haas in 2021 to serve as their technical director but has since returned to Ferrari, with the team due to take a decision about where his position will be within the organisation.

Without a reasonable solution, Red Bull could make their move – with Mekies believed to be interested in bringing him to his new team as he looks to make his mark in his first job as a team principal.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2024 grid?

Motorsport.com Italy’s report states: “Resta is in the crosshairs of Racing Bull, the current AlphaTauri: it is true that the junior team is in the process of transformation and many figures are being transferred from Bicester and Faenza to Milton Keynes, so there will be greater synergy with Red Bull, but it is equally true that the Emilian has great experience in the transfer of technology from the top team to the client.

“Laurent Mekies, freshly appointed AlphaTauri team principal, would not buy a… closed box, especially as Resta would also be able to bring along his right-hand man, Matteo Piraccini.”

Read next: New Haas boss gives glimpse into ‘no bullsh*t’ approach with Kevin Magnussen admission made