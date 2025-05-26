A hectic Monaco Grand Prix has unearthed some intra-team struggles at Ferrari and raised questions about how the race should be formatted in the future.

We’re digging into all of this and more in our F1 news round-up for Monday, 26 May, 2025.

F1 news: Uncovered Lewis Hamilton radio raises Ferrari concerns

Seemingly at odds with Riccardo Adami at the Monaco Grand Prix, and not for the first time this season, Fred Vasseur insists all is well between Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer.

Just eight races into Hamilton’s first season as a Ferrari driver, the seven-time World Champion and Adami appear, at least from the outside, to be struggling to gel as a partnership.

F1 news: Toto Wolff poses Monaco-specific rule idea

After the mandatory two-stop strategy failed to significantly impact the complexion of the Monaco GP, Toto Wolff has some suggestions…

The FIA introduced a mandatory two-stop strategy for the 2025 edition of the Grand Prix, in a bid to enliven what is usually a processional race on a one-stop strategy due to the importance of track position.

F1 news: Christian Horner has a radical Monaco idea, too

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has come up with a way to make the Monaco Grand Prix more suitable for modern F1.

In a bid to enliven the usual procession that is the Monaco Grand Prix, a rule change was introduced this year to mandate the drivers to make at least two pit-stops in an effort to stamp out the practice of conserving tyres.

F1 news: FIA called to ban slow driver team tactics

Esteban Ocon, the Haas driver, has called for the FIA to ban the tactics used by a number of teams during the Monaco Grand Prix, arguing that it is “not really fair.” Mandatory pit stops were in place for this year’s Monaco Grand Prix with drivers forced to stop twice over the course of the 78-lap race.

