Haas’ VF25 was leaked to the world on Sunday but don’t expect to garner any clues about Ferrari’s SF-25 from the photographs as they are “very different” designs this year.

Photographs of Haas’ VF25 did the rounds on social media on Sunday as the team put their new-for-2025 car through its paces in a shakedown at Silverstone.

Ferrari concept is ‘very different’ to the Haas

Although it was a behind-closed-doors shakedown, footage of the Haas, running on a damp Silverstone circuit, was taken from opposite the pit garages at the Hilton Hotel by Cameron Hardy.

The images not only revealed the revised Haas livery, but also details about the car.

The most notable changes that can be seen include revamped sidepod inlets, bulkier sidepods, a rear wing with an aggressive flap as well as a reshaped engine cover.

F1 2025: All the details you need

👉 The full F1 2025 schedule

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

But while the car, which runs Ferrari’s gearbox and rear suspension, could give some clues as to the design of the Ferrari SF-25, Haas’ decision not to go with Ferrari’s reconfigured pull-rod concept at the front means this year the two cars are very different.

That’s the word from Italian journalist Giuliano Duchessa.

“Unauthorised images of the new Haas have bounced around,” Duchessa wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is easy to see where they have revised.

“But, despite the historical relationship, the Ferrari SF-25 concept is very different.”

Last month Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu explained the reasoning behind his decision not to adopt Ferrari’s front suspension design.

“That’s another significant moment in my mind,” Komatsu said as per The Race. “Because so far in let’s say nine seasons of Haas F1 team [2025 is the squad’s 10th on the grid], we always went with Ferrari’s latest supply.

“And not because that was the informed choice, because that was the safest and the easiest choice.

“It’s not like this year we wanted to make a point. Because they’ve been talking about this for the last few seasons, but we never actually did it in a way that carried over front suspension, for instance.

“But when [Haas’s technical team] looked at it properly in terms of, ‘OK, if we buy Ferrari’s latest 2025 front suspension, when are we gonna have information available, what [does] that mean in terms of aero hit?’

“Because when you introduce something like that, you have to take a hit first, right? Then you have to recover comparing that.

“And then how much potential that unlocks, comparing that against ‘don’t stop development because we carry over the front suspension’. How much potential is left in that?

“They’ve done the proper study. The conclusion was we should do a carryover.

“So, it’s good that we’ve done the proper study, then we had the confidence to then go for that decision. Whereas, before, we didn’t.”

As for Ferrari’s SF-25, the Scuderia have reportedly made huge changes compared to its predecessor with Fred Vasseur revealing only “one per cent” of the car would be carried over.

According to italpassion.fr, the ‘biggest innovation’ is the adoption of the pull-rod front suspension which is a layout that Hamilton used during his time with Mercedes.

This, under the watchful eye of former Mercedes man Loïc Serra, has undergone ‘extensive testing’ during the team’s pre-season to understand ‘cornering behaviour’.

The report claims that the ‘chassis, although already finalised, is currently undergoing intensive dynamic testing to fine-tune the settings for the first authorised test’.

Meanwhile, the rear of the car will retain the 2024 suspension layout with ‘a slight modification’ of the chassis to promote more balanced weight distribution. This should, Ferrari hope, promote improved braking performance and better handling.

The nose of the car has also been tweaked to promote ‘improved airflow’ while the sidepods have undergone a ‘total’ redesign to reduce volume and optimise aerodynamic flow. In this, the report claims, Ferrari have drawn inspiration from the Red Bull to ‘maximises the efficiency of the airflow to the rear of the car’.

Ferrari will shakedown the SF-25 at Fiorano on Wednesday, the day after Formula 1’s official group launch at the O2 Arena in London.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton hit with ‘wrong pit box’ warning in Malaysia 2013 repeat