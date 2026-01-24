Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes technical analysis of the new Ferrari SF-26 car as Ross Brawn weighs in on the F1 2026 engine loophole rumours.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Tech analysis: Ferrari SF-26

Ferrari launched its new car for the F1 2026 season, the SF-26, on Friday before holding a shakedown at the team’s Fiorano test track.

The Scuderia is aiming to return to winning ways in 2026 after suffering its third winless campaign of the decade in 2025.

PlanetF1.com tech editor Matt Somerfield has analysed the new Ferrari.

Read more: Innovative floor and front wing solutions lead Ferrari’s SF-26 A-spec unveiling

Ross Brawn praises ‘clever interpretation’ amid F1 2026 engine loophole rumours

Former Ferrari and Mercedes boss Ross Brawn has praised the manufacturers suspected of identifying a loophole in the F1 2026 engine rules.

Reports over recent weeks have claimed that two manufacturers – believed to be Mercedes and Red Bull-Ford – have found a loophole in the new regulations related to engine compression ratio.

If true, Brawn believes the manufacturers have interpreted the new rules in a smarter way than their competitors.

Read more: Ross Brawn downplays F1 2026 engine loophole claims as smart rule interpretation

Clever Ferrari trick emerges after shakedown footage goes viral

Footage of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc stopping on track during Ferrari’s shakedown led to concerns on social media that the team was struck by reliability problems at Fiorano.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that the moments were simply part of the run plan as Ferrari aimed to maximise its available running.

With teams are limited to just 15 kilometres of running during so-called demonstration events, Ferrari sought to gain an advantage by having a group of mechanics push Hamilton and Leclerc back into the garage.

Read more: Why viral footage of Ferrari ‘breakdown’ was not what it seemed

Haas holds F1 2026 shakedown at Fiorano

The Haas team held a shakedown with its F1 2026 car at Fiorano on Saturday.

Oliver Bearman, a product of Ferrari’s junior academy, was behind the wheel as the VF-26 completed its first laps of the new season.

Haas, which has expanded its partnership with Toyota for F1 2026, has had a close technical relationship with Ferrari since its debut season in 2016.

Read more: Haas completes first 2026 laps at Ferrari test track

Former Toyota F1 engineer reveals fake front wing design in 2009

Former Toyota engineer Sammy Diasinos has revealed that he was once asked by team management to design a fake front wing endplate to fool rival teams.

As in 2026, Formula 1’s regulations were overhauled ahead of the 2009 season in a bid to improve the racing spectacle.

In an interview with PlanetF1.com, Diasinos, who went on to work for Williams and Caterham, recalled the lengths Toyota went to in order to hide the team’s “unique” front wing design.

Read more: How Toyota’s TF109 front wing ruse fooled F1 rivals