Check out all the pictures of Ferrari’s 2024 F1 car after sensational launch

Ferrari is the latest team to reveal their 2024 F1 car, the SF-24, and isn’t she a beauty? Check out all the pictures of the 2024 Ferrari F1 car!

The seventh team on the 2024 grid to showcase their new car for this year’s championship, Ferrari unveiled the SF-24 live from Maranello on Tuesday as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were at hand for the big reveal.

With the SF-24 now launched, it’s time to pore over the pictures – and Ferrari has given us plenty to explore! Check out all the pictures of the new Ferrari SF-24 below…

In Pictures: 2024 Ferrari F1 SF-24

Of course, with Ferrari eager to not give away too much about the technical sorcery of the car, the launch images released by the team concentrate on the aesthetics of the car.

Following the rollout of a tweaked livery at last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, white and yellow feature on the predominantly red livery – this is a nod to the colours of Modena and Ferrari’s participation in the World Endurance Championship.

Both the F1 and WEC cars share the same shade of red, with the F1 car running a matte finish.

Yellow longitudinal stripes haven’t featured on a Ferrari F1 car since 1968.

Unlike many of the other teams who have launched so far, black/carbon isn’t in abundance – just the floor, bargeboards, some of the halo, and components of the rear wing and suspension remain without colour.

