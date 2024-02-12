Ferrari post tantalising tease of SF-24 livery ahead of F1 2024 car launch

Ferrari continued the build-up to their SF-24 launch with a livery tease which suggested the new car will buck a major trend.

F1 2024 launch season is now in full swing as the teams gear up for pre-season testing in Bahrain, which is to be held from February 21-23.

And the car reveals so far have suggested we must brace ourselves for a lack of colour on the F1 2024 grid with McLaren, Haas, Williams, Sauber, Alpine and Aston Martin all going heavy on the weight-saving black exposed carbon. However, it seems Ferrari will not be following suit.

Ferrari set to bring the colour to F1 2024?

Ferrari took to social media to offer small glimpses of the SF-24 livery dominated by the iconic scarlet-red shade, while the tease fuelled speculation of the more detailed colour scheme expected.

Ferrari have already unveiled the F1 2024 race suits to be worn by drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, featuring red, white and yellow.

The Ferrari livery tease shows white driver numbers being printed onto the cars, standing out thanks to a yellow highlight.

It very much seems Ferrari are bringing a tri-colour SF-24 out to play, with the livery making a potential nod towards the manufacturer’s 2023 Le Mans-winning hypercar.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

F1 2024 cars: What name has each team given their chassis for the 2024 season?

The Ferrari SF-24 will be revealed in full on February 13 at 12 noon local time [11am UK], ahead of a three-day test in Bahrain.

From there it is full steam ahead to the opening race weekend of the F1 2024 season, as the Bahrain International Circuit plays host to the season-opening event with race day on March 2, as we get out first feel for how the pecking order is shaping up for the new campaign.

F1 2024 will mark the final season for the current Ferrari driver pairing of Leclerc and Sainz, with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton set to swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 and take over as Leclerc’s team-mate.

That leaves Sainz searching for a new home on the grid for 2025, with the Spaniard already linked with the likes of Mercedes, Williams and Sauber, which will morph into the Audi works team for 2026.

Read next: Fernando Alonso doubts Lewis Hamilton Ferrari move motive: ‘not his childhood dream 12 months ago’