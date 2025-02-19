Ferrari joined a growing list of teams shaking down their F1 2025 machinery when Charles Leclerc took to the Fiorano circuit on Wednesday morning to put the first laps on the SF-25.

Following Tuesday night’s grand F1 75 livery reveal at the O2 Arena in London, Ferrari released the first renderings of the all-new car before its on-track debut at their private circuit in Italy.

Charles Leclerc covers the first laps in the SF-25

Eagerly anticipating the moment, Ferrari’s ever-faithful Tifosi gathered early in the morning to get a good viewing spot for the action.

After Ferrari chairman John Elkann flew in, arriving by helicopter, Leclerc left the garage just before 9:30am local time as the crowd broke into cheers and sang ‘ole ole ole’. The Monegasque driver waved to the fans as he drove past.

Practice starts were part of his Day 1 programme with Leclerc stopping in front of the fans to rev the engine before peeling off.

According to Ferrari’s Technical Director of Chassis Loic Serra, his design team have changed “99 per cent” of the car compared to its predecessor to “maximise performance.”

While the most notable difference is the return to the pullrod front suspension layout, the engine cover has been redesigned along with sidepods and rear wing.

Speaking ahead of his debut run in the 2025 car, Leclerc laid out his goals for the new season with the Monegasque driver targeting a first World Championship.

“Every year we push hard to improve and the whole team has been working flat out for months now,” he said. “Last season saw a really tight fight and we came very close to taking the title.

“This year, our goal is clear: we want to win the Constructors’ World Championship and my personal target is to win the Drivers’ Title.

“Since Lewis joined the team we have already been working very closely together and I believe that his experience and approach will prove to be a source of inspiration for me.

“I am physically and mentally more than ready to face this new season and I can’t wait to get on track to do everything I can to put Scuderia Ferrari HP back on top.”

Leclerc will hand the SF-25 over to Lewis Hamilton later in the day as the team-mates will be sharing the 200km of running permitted during a filming day.

