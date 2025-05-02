Unveiling a blue-accented livery for the Miami Grand Prix for the second year running, Ferrari have been accused of twice dropping a “nonsensical mess” as fans and pundits panned the one-off HP livery.

Last season, Ferrari teamed up with Hewlett Packard, HP, to announce a historic partnership with the latter becoming the F1 team’s official title sponsor.

Ferrari hit with biggest insult of all: ‘Pineapple on a pizza!’

To mark the moment, Ferrari tweaked the car’s livery with an emblazoned ‘HP’ also appearing on the team kit.

This season, they’ve again celebrated the partnership at the first of F1’s three American races with an ‘HP’ branded SF-25 decked out in blue.

Well, the rear of the car is and the front wing and… that’s about it.

The press release read: ‘Unveiled this afternoon in downtown Miami by the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, the cutting-edge livery is a result of deep collaboration between the two companies, pushes the boundaries of visual design and performance.

‘The livery combines the Ferrari red with HP’s signature white and electric blue, applied using new, co-engineered technologies that will pave the way for even more striking designs in the future.’

It continued: ‘The special livery design for this weekend reflects the evolution of this partnership and the shared effort behind it. For the first time in the Scuderia’s history, the livery on Charles Leclerc’s and Lewis Hamilton’s SF-25s features asymmetric graphic elements. Touches of HP’s signature electric blue appear on the front and rear wings, although Ferrari red is still the dominant colour.

‘The wheels are painted white, creating a clean, modern look that embodies the team’s innovative vision. This livery is not just a styling exercise, it is a tangible celebration of shared ambition – two companies, two visions, united by technology and creativity, working together to push the boundaries of what is possible.’

Alas, fans and former F1 pundits didn’t see it like that.

“Two opportunities to create something gorgeous with historical relevance and twice it’s just a nonsensical mess,” said former F1 pundit Will Buxton. “Go all in on a special livery or don’t bother.”

He wasn’t the only one to critise the livery, one fan saying: “Looks like the HP printer didn’t finish the job as usual.”

Told that it is “not too late to delete this post”, one fan levelled the most brutal Italian condemnation of all: “Pineapple on a pizza.”

But perhaps there is method to HP and Ferrari’s madness.

MDM Designs, who have worked with George Russell, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris, replied to Buxton’s post: “This might actually be HP’s entire strategy…

“They surely know the entire community hates how the branding looks on the Ferrari… but the more it is shared by people disliking it, the more exposure they get!

“It does need killing with fire though.”

