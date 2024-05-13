It is race week once again and as Imola moves into sight, we have plenty of key talking points to bring you.

Ferrari has been hard at work to add former Mercedes duo Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio to their senior staff ranks, but as they prepare to launch their SF-24 ‘2.0’ challenger, a Red Bull-shaped warning has been handed out. Let us take a closer look.

Ferrari bolster senior staff ranks with ex-Mercedes pair

There has been an ongoing recruitment drive at Ferrari as team boss Fred Vasseur looks to create a team capable of toppling the mighty Red Bull, with a further two key additions now secured, both with past links to Mercedes.

On October 1, Serra will begin work as Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, while d’Ambrosio becomes Deputy Team Principal.

Ferrari warned Red Bull ‘copy’ not enough

McLaren took their first shot in the F1 2024 development war in Miami and did not miss, as Lando Norris claimed his first F1 career victory. Now, it is Ferrari’s turn on home soil at Imola.

However, with the upgraded SF-24 reportedly set to feature Red Bull-inspired sidepods and inlets, Ferrari has been warned by Ziggo Sport Race Café’s Rob van Gameren that their challenger “must also be correct from the inside”.

Could Max Verstappen win title in a Ferrari?

With dominant Dutchman Max Verstappen at the wheel, the Red Bull has become that clear class of the field, though Imola will be an important test of that superiority after Norris’ Miami heroics.

And if Verstappen was not armed with the Red Bull machinery, then McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown does not believe he would be winning titles, with three to his name so far.

Red Bull plan to snuff out McLaren hopes with Imola upgrade

But, while the likes of McLaren and Ferrari are hoping that Red Bull could finally be falling within striking distance, the Milton Keynes-based team have upgrades of their own arriving at Imola.

And that, according to senior advisor Helmut Marko, should pull the plug on a McLaren title challenge.

Andretti-GM F1 committment to be ‘Ferrari and Mercedes’ level

As the teams prepare to head for Imola, there is another prospective outfit which hopes to join them come 2026, that being Andretti.

So far, the answer has been no from Formula 1, though Michael Andretti has been talking up the scale of their committment alongside General Motors, which he has compared to existing works team powerhouses Ferrari and Mercedes.

