With Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull next season and rumoured to be heading to Maranello, Anthony Davidson says that “may well have” triggered Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

While Hamilton broke the internet back in February when the long-time Mercedes driver announced he’d leave the team at the end of this season to join Ferrari, it was Newey’s turn last week.

‘Did Adrian figure it out before Lewis signed? Did Lewis sign because of that?’

After 19 seasons, 12 championship titles and potentially two more to follow with Red Bull, the acclaimed design guru will leave the team early next year.

Newey, like Hamilton, had signed a two-year extension only last season but then opted to get out of it early.

It has been speculated that the 65-year-old’s Briton’s next move will be to Italy where he would link up with Hamilton at Ferrari.

If that turns out to be true, the big question is did Hamilton know before he made his shock decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari?

More on the Adrian Newey to Ferrari rumours

👉 ‘He won’t work anywhere to help Lewis Hamilton’ – Ferrari ruled out for Adrian Newey by leading pundit

👉 Helmut Marko predicts Adrian Newey’s next F1 team… and it’s not who you think

Asked if Hamilton had ‘an idea’ in the process of signing with Ferrari that Newey could be joining, former F1 driver Davidson told Sky Sports: “He may well have.

“Perhaps it is part of the reason that triggered Lewis’s surprise move to Ferrari.

“Mercedes had a one-year deal and an option on the table for Lewis, and Lewis took that area where he was in the option phase of the contract to leave and head into the red suit.

“Is Adrian there? Did Adrian figure it out before Lewis signed? Did Lewis sign because of that?

“It’s the chicken and egg story isn’t it really as to which came first?

“But I think Lewis made the move first. Newey, it’s not the first time that he’s tried to leave, or actually has left because there was a period in his time at Red Bull where he wanted to go to America’s Cup for example, and wanting to leave.

“He actually did leave the team for a while and really took a backseat and let the rest of the design team take that Red Bull concept further. And obviously now he’s returned.

“So it’s not the first time he’s kind of been in and out for quite a few years now at Red Bull.

“So maybe this was the right time he felt to leave and head somewhere else. Will it be the red team as well?”

Quizzed in Miami on the prospect of working with Newey, Hamilton said he’d like that “very much.

“Adrian’s got such a great history, track record and has just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has and I think he would be an amazing addition.

“I think they’ve already got a great team. They’re already making huge progress, strides forwards. Their car is quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.

“If I was to do a list of people that I’d love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.”

Read next: Adrian Newey’s next move: Ranking F1 legend’s options for life after Red Bull