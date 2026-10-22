AUSTIN – Ferrari has revealed a special livery for the United States Grand Prix that draws on “the belief that every Ferrari begins with a line on paper”.

The livery features a white engine cover that incorporates sketches, technical drawings and blueprint-inspired graphics laid out in black.

Ferrari reveals special 2026 United States Grand Prix livery

Designed in collaboration with title partner HP, the livery celebrates “the creative and engineering process” involved in transforming an idea into a Formula 1 race car.

Ferrari said in a statement that the livery is a “visual tribute to the designers, engineers and technicians whose work lies behind every performance achievement”.

“The livery celebrates the journey from idea to reality,” Ferrari’s head of colour and trim Silvia Cavallaro explained.

“Every Ferrari starts with creativity, sketches and engineering expertise long before the car reaches the track.

“Thanks to our collaboration with HP, we were able to bring that process to life visually and tell a story that reveals the craftsmanship and innovation behind the performance.”

Taking the wraps off our special Austin livery 🇺🇸 https://t.co/m48LI1zNci — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 21, 2026

Ferrari’s new car concept specialist Stefano Luparia revealed that the hardest part in designing the livery was ensuring that the artwork would work on the SF-26.

“On the one hand, we had to transform the concept developed together with Ferrari Design Studio into a solution that could be practically applied, adapting it to the car’s complex surfaces and aerodynamic requirements,” he said.

“On the other, we worked closely with HP to introduce innovative printing technologies that had never before been used in this specific application.

“My role was to coordinate and validate all the technical aspects of the project, ensuring that our performance objectives were met and that the livery was correctly implemented on the cars for the United States Grand Prix.”

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F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Ferrari heads to the Circuit of the Americas second in the Constructors’ Championship, where the team trails Mercedes by 134 points.

The Scuderia, though, has pulled away from McLaren after outscoring the Woking team in the last three races, building up a 105-point buffer.

Lewis Hamilton is third in the Drivers’ standings, while Charles Leclerc is in fifth place, 14 points behind Hamilton.

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