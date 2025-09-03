Ferrari reveals special Italian GP livery in honour of Niki Lauda

When Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head into action at the Italian Grand Prix, they will do so driving Ferrari SF-25s sporting a very special livery.

The design in question will be a poignant nod to the late great Niki Lauda, as Ferrari celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary Austrian’s first World Championship win, achieved with the iconic Scuderia Ferrari in 1975.

Ferrari confirm Niki Lauda tribute livery for Monza

The livery to appear at the Italian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s home race – is inspired by Lauda’s 1975 title-winning 312 T. The most striking visual differences to the standard livery, firstly will be the extension of the white offering, which shall run from the side of the cockpit all the way back to the exhaust.

Where past meets the present 🇮🇹 Celebrating 50 years since Niki Lauda’s championship-winning season in the iconic 312T 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PtR3VHmLOJ — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 3, 2025

In addition, the shade of red used will match that used on the 312 T.

Further features include a rear wing in metallic silver to reflect the aluminium days of the pre-carbon fibre era, and old-school race numbers.

In addition, Hamilton and Leclerc will rock special race suits in a further nod to the era, with all Ferrari personnel to wear special team kit fit for the occasion on Grand Prix Sunday.

Ferrari are celebrating 50 years since the scene of their double title-winning visit to Monza. At the 1975 Italian Grand Prix, Lauda’s P3 finish in front of the tifosi secured his first of three world championships.

Combined with Clay Regazzoni’s race-winning performance, it meant that Ferrari also secured the team’s title on that incredible day in front of their passionate home fans.

Skip forward to 2025 and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton is preparing to contest his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver. The Lauda tribute will hold special significance, considering the immense influence which Lauda had on Hamilton’s career.

Lauda was instrumental in convincing Hamilton to swap McLaren for Mercedes in 2013. It was a move which, at the time, few understood.

However, it turned into a masterstroke, as Hamilton won six of his record-equalling seven world titles with Mercedes.

With Lauda serving as Mercedes’ non-executive chairman, the team won eight Constructors’ titles in a row between 2014-21, an achievement which Formula 1 had never seen the likes of before. Seven Drivers’ crowns also featured, with Nico Rosberg winning the 2016 title in addition to Hamilton’s six triumphs.

Lauda sadly passed away in 2019, as Mercedes committed to making its red star tribute to Lauda on their F1 car liveries a “forever” feature.

