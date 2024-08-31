Ferrari split with long-time partner as team prepares for new Lewis Hamilton era

Ferrari have announced the end of their partnership with Santander, the Spanish bank’s departure coinciding with Carlos Sainz’s exit.

Ferrari and Santander joined forces in 2022 for the Spanish bank’s second stint as one of Ferrari’s biggest sponsors.

Ferrari and Santander will not renew their partnership

The Italian company, though, has announced that will come to an end in effective as of December 31st 2024 when the “committed three-year contract” ends.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, said: “As our successful partnership with Santander comes to its end, we would like to express our gratitude for their dedication and collaboration during our journey together.

“They have played an important role in contributing to our achievements over the past three years.”

The end of the partnership coincides with Ferrari bidding farewell to Carlos Sainz who is off to Williams for next season after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton in his stead.

The Formula 1 team announced in February that Hamilton would partner Charles Leclerc next year having signed a multi-year deal.

Santander logo has featured on Ferrari’s F1 cars over the past three seasons while the Spanish bank also supported Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship programme.

Juan Manuel Cendoya, global head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research of Santander and vice chair of Santander Spain, added: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for their partnership over the past three years. Sponsorships play an important role in engaging with clients and reinforcing our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years ahead.”

