Ferrari step up F1 2024 development plan after Canadian GP nightmare – report

Recording a double DNF in Canada, Ferrari are reportedly accelerating their upgrade plan to bring big changes to the car for the next race in Spain with the focus on increasing downforce.

After the high of Monaco where Charles Leclerc won with Carlos Sainz making it a double podium, Ferrari slumped to a double DNF in Canada.

Ferrari are reportedly ‘accelerating production times’

In a wretched weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve neither driver made it into the pole position shoot-out as they lacked pace before first Leclerc and then Sainz retired from the Grand Prix.

Leclerc admitted it “hurt” as he lost big points to championship leader Max Verstappen, who extended his advantage over the Monegasque driver to 56 points. Ferrari trail Red Bull by 49 in the Constructors’ Championship.

But having taken steps forward with their Imola upgrade, Ferrari know they need bigger strides if they want any chance of hunting Red Bull down in the championship.

As such the Scuderia are set to accelerate their upgrade programme.

Initially scheduled to bring the next big package to the British Grand Prix, Formu1a.uno understands from “qualified sources that Ferrari are accelerating production times to introduce the most important innovations already in Barcelona.”

While the team’s plan was to wait a few weeks to see how the first upgrades were working, there are now “hours of very frenetic work” going on in a race against time.

Ferrari head-to-head stats after the Canadian GP

Ferrari’s decision will reportedly depend two key things

Ferrari’s decision as to whether or not they run the upgrade in Spain will be determined by how much downforce they can find.

According to the Italian publication, Ferrari are chasing “approximately 10 load points” as well “improvement in terms of efficiency”.

Having enough of the new parts will also be a factor.

“Three new units would allow the team to give both Leclerc and Sainz the chance to enjoy the update on Catalan soil in two weeks,” it states.

“Next week will be the crucial one in this sense. It usually takes 7/8 weeks to produce the model approved, in this case they are trying to get the new parts sooner.”

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur hinted last month about the possibility of Ferrari speeding up their upgrade plan.

“What is true is that we are at the point now where we will have to speed up the development,” said Vasseur.

“Imagine that someone could bring an upgrade one race [earlier] when you have three teams in one tenth, you can jump from P5 to P1.

“It means that we’ll have to speed up the time to market, it will be crucial.

“But we also have to pay attention that we are now chasing the last hundredths. It’s not anymore a five-tenth upgrade.

“It means that you also have to be sure that what you are bringing is working. It will be the key factor for the next couple of events.”

