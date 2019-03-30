Kimi confused by Alfa PTs, no such issues for Charles

Kimi Raikkonen is still learning his way around his Alfa Romeo while Williams must be wondering what next…

Here is how qualifying day unfolded at the Bahrain International Circuit…

There was some fighting talk from Lewis Hamilton ahead of FP3…

And just in case you had lost count…

Warm, blustery conditions and a very hot track awaited the drivers in FP3. Not entirely representative of what is to come in qualifying and the race…

🚥 FP3 GREEN LIGHT 🚥 We've got one more hour of practice for the teams and drivers ahead of qualifying later today#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/9uOt7cL4zR — Formula 1 (@F1) March 30, 2019

It wouldn’t be a Formula 1 session without a problem for Williams. This time George Russell reporting that his DRS wasn’t working properly.

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the early risers in FP3 as he tries to get more comfortable in his Renault car.

Halfway into the final practice session, it was Hamilton leading a Mercedes 1-2.

Kimi Raikkonen found life in his Alfa Romeo a tad confusing…

Elsewhere, Sergio Perez was forced to head back to the garage with a rear left puncture…

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc then upped the ante with the chequered flag in sight…

15 mins to go in FP3@ScuderiaFerrari on top again 🚀

Both @McLarenF1 cars in the top 10 👏#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HZGiqPgU3J — Formula 1 (@F1) March 30, 2019

More to follow…

Qualifying was a short-lived affair for Russell and the rest of the Williams team as, for the second race running, the F2 Champion and his team-mate Robert Kubica were slowest of all.

McLaren had a visitor who joined Zak Brown on the pit wall.

Nico Hulkenberg was the shock exit in Q1, qualifying down in 17th place.

It was another trying qualifying session as a Red Bull driver for Pierre Gasly with the Frenchman coming up short in Q2.

Vettel stayed in the pits while his rivals did their first run in Q3 after he was forced to do two runs in Q2 after being caught out in traffic.

Leclerc took pole position, his first ever in Formula 1, while Vettel was second in Ferrari’s first qualifying 1-2 of the campaign.

Charles Leclerc Post qualifying radio Bahrain GP – "Car was amazing, Will finish the job tomorrow" 1st pole position for Charles Leclerc in F1 with Ferrari.#F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/civQHt7ucE — Eau rouge (@Insidef1) March 30, 2019

Follow all the action from the Bahrain Grand Prix with the PlanetF1 live centre