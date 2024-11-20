Ferrari told ’10 times better drivers’ as shock F1 2025 driver decision mooted

Reportedly considering Zhou Guanyu for the role of F1 2025 reserve driver, Ferrari have been told there are “10 times better drivers” than the Sauber outcast.

Having made history in 2022 when he became the first Chinese driver to race in Formula 1, Zhou‘s brief career in Formula 1 is over bar the shouting.

The 25-year-old was informed earlier this month that his services are no longer required by Sauber after the team made the call to field an all-new line up next season in Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

With Sauber was the final team barring the Red Bull squads to lock in their drivers for F1 2025, the late decision means neither Zhou nor his team-mate Valtteri Bottas will feature on the grid next season. Both, though, could be handed reserve driver roles and with top teams.

While Bottas has been linked to his former team Mercedes, Ferrari are said to be interested in Zhou.

According to Corriere della Serra, Zhou, who was a member of Ferrari’s junior academy between 2014 and 2018, not only brings significant financial backing but his arrival could help Ferrari reverse a slump in fortunes in China after drop in new car sales.

But while signing the 25-year-old may be an astute business deal, Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel cannot see Zhou helping Ferrari on the track.

“There are 10 times better drivers. Yes, a little experience, yes, money. Ferrari does not need money,” he told RN365.

“It’s just for one thing; [the] Chinese market. Chinese market to sell Ferrari. Pure, pure, pure marketing, nothing more, nothing less.”

‘No evidence’ Ferrari are considering Zhou Guanyu

There are, however, conflicting reports on Zhou’s arrival at Maranello as while Corriere della Serra says it’s on the cards, Autoracer claims it’s just a rumour.

According to the latter publication, long-time Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi has been confirmed as the team’s reserve driver with Arthur Leclerc, the younger brother of Ferrari race winning Charles Leclerc, likely to join forces with the Italian.

‘There is no evidence that Ferrari has evaluated Zhou Guanyu as a reserve driver. According to what has been learned, the Chinese driver is not on the list to be included in the Scuderia’s list of names, relating to the F1 project.

‘It is not excluded that the Scuderia will consider a third name as a reserve driver, in case extra F1 commitments prevent Arthur Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi from being available.’

Leclerc Jr is a candidate to contest the final FP1 junior driver session for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi after the team lost the right to call on Oliver Bearman after his three grands prix starts.

According to reports the Scuderia are still deciding between Leclerc and Ferrari World Endurance Championship driver Antonio Fuoco.

