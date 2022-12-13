Ferrari officially unveil Frédéric Vasseur as new team principal

Mere minutes after Alfa Romeo announced Frédéric Vasseur will be leaving them, Ferrari released their own statement to welcome him as new team principal of the Scuderia.

Vasseur, who was quickly identified as the leading candidate to replace Mattia Binotto after he handed in his resignation letter, will officially start his new role at Ferrari on January 9.

And Ferrari believe his leadership skills will help take the Scuderia even further forward as they continue to try and work their way back to very top of the Formula 1 mountain.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

“Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.

“This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”

Fred Vasseur himself added: “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal.

“As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”