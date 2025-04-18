Three of the F1 2025 Championship’s top four teams have made changes to their cars for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with performance in mind.

Elsewhere, the likes of Racing Bulls and Aston Martin have also confirmed tweaks, so let us take a look through the list of upgrades and updates confirmed by the teams ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari challengers updated for Saudi GP

McLaren is sitting pretty at the top of the early F1 2025 Championship standings, Lando Norris heading a one-two from Oscar Piastri in the Drivers’, while their Constructors’ Championship lead over Mercedes already comes in at 58 points.

And as they look to keep the good times rolling, McLaren has confirmed that a reshaped diffuser and altered rear brake duct winglet arrangement will be sent into action at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The diffuser upgrade is designed to increase aerodynamic performance in that rear area of the MCL39, with the rear brake duct winglet changes to increase aerodynamic efficiency at the rear corner.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has brought a new beam wing to Jeddah, in a move ‘to reduce the downforce at a given speed to observe the lift/drag requirements for this circuit’.

Red Bull has also brought an enlarged central exit for the coke/engine cover with reliability in mind due to the toasty temperatures expected for the race weekend.

As for Ferrari, the Scuderia has introduced a three-part performance upgrade for their SF-25 in Jeddah.

The upgrade focuses on the rear wing and beam wing, all with reducing drag in mind at this high-speed, high-adrenaline street track.

More from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

👉 Uncovered: Intricate tech secrets on display at Saudi Arabian GP

👉 Our bold predictions for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Aston Martin has also made a rear wing change, bringing a ‘less aggressive rear wing flap’ with them which will better suit the circuit.

In addition to the rear wing, Haas also tweaked their front wing for Jeddah.

A pair of carry-over rear wings from last year’s challenger are available, ‘both with reduced drag and load level, achieved by raising and decambering the profiles’, and a ‘less powerful front wing flap’ has also been introduced to balance out the rear wing change.

An altered rear wing, beam wing and front wing for Racing Bulls will allow the team to efficiently reduce drag and downforce at Jeddah.

But the largest suite of updates anywhere on the grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix comes courtesy of Sauber, who have made a total of five alterations.

As well as tweaking the front ring, rear wing, beam wing and rear wing endplates to make the C45 more efficient in its Jeddah low-downforce set-up, Sauber has also introduced a performance-focused new floor, to improve the air flow around the rear of the floor ‘for efficient downforce gain’.

Mercedes, Alpine and Williams opted against making any changes to their cars for the Saudi Arabian GP.

Read next: The ‘real’ Ferrari ‘problem’ uncovered with Hamilton and Vettel comparison made