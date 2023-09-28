It has been another busy day in the world of Formula 1, so it is time to catch-up on the major talking points.

With Max Verstappen leaving all challengers in his dust, Ferrari have been told to whip out a “blank cheque” to prise the Dutchman away from Red Bull, while Andretti has cleared a major hurdle in their efforts to join Verstappen on the Formula 1 grid.

Let us then dive into the action…

Ferrari urged to launch mega-money Max Verstappen pursuit

If any of Verstappen’s doubters after that stumble in Singapore have followed his suggestion, then right now they will be sucking on an egg as the Dutchman returned to top, unstoppable form with victory at Suzuka.

That result ensured that Red Bull retained the Constructors’ title for F1 2023, while Verstappen is now closing in fast on a third World Championship title.

So, how can rivals like Ferrari possible stop the Verstappen-Red Bull onslaught? Well, Tom Coronel suggests they dig deep into their pockets to lure Verstappen to Maranello.

“If I were the boss of Ferrari,” Formule1 quotes Dutch racer Coronel as having told Formule1.nl, “I would immediately call Max Verstappen’s management.

“I would give him a blank cheque on which he can fill in the amount per year, as long as Max wears a red suit.”

Read more: Ferrari urged to make sensational ‘blank cheque’ move for Max Verstappen

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 Driver of the Day: Who has won the award in F1 2023?

Fastest F1 pit stops: Ferrari secure Suzuka 1-2, in the pit lane at least

Unsuccessful F1 applicant lets slip on Andretti’s success

Rodin Cars, one of the confirmed applicants to the FIA to enter Formula 1 as a new team, has now made it known that their application has not been successful, but their statement has revealed a team that has been given the green light.

The applicant in question is Andretti Global, which secured the backing of General Motors via their Cadillac brand for this push to join the Formula 1 grid.

“We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid,” said Rodin Cars owner David Dicker.

Read more: Andretti ‘successful’ with one 11th F1 team bid officially rejected

Williams issue update on Logan Sargeant’s future

When it comes to current stars of the Formula 1 grid, Williams rookie Sargeant is facing a great deal of pressure to retain his seat beyond F1 2023, at least that is the view from the outside.

As for Williams’ stance on the matter, team boss James Vowles insists they are “nowhere near” reaching the end of the road with Sargeant as they continue to back their academy graduate.

“We want him to succeed and we want him in the car next year,” said Vowles.

“Only at the point where all of us come to the conclusion that we’ve reached the end of that road, will we make any decisions, but we’re nowhere near that yet.”

Read more: Williams deliver significant update on Logan Sargeant’s F1 future

Alex Palou “more complete than Max Verstappen”?

McLaren are currently locked in a legal battle with their former F1 reserve driver Palou, who was set to join their IndyCar line-up for 2024, only for him to renege on that deal to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Palou secured his second IndyCar title this season and was seen as a driver who could perhaps find his way onto the F1 grid with McLaren, though the implosion of this relationship leaves McLaren boss Zak Brown suspecting that’s case closed for Palou’s hopes of racing in Formula 1, meaning the series misses out on a driver who is hailed as the “best in the world” by a rival.

“Palou is outstanding because for me he is the best driver in the world, in my opinion,” Mundo Deportivo quotes Agustín Canapino as having told the Argentinian edition of FoxSports. “If he is not the best, he is among the three best.

“In my opinion, Palou is more complete than Verstappen.”

Read more: The driver dubbed ‘best in the world’ and ‘more complete than Max Verstappen’

Lando Norris among drivers on Red Bull radar

The current McLaren F1 driver line-up is set for the foreseeable future with Norris partnering Oscar Piastri, though Norris has regularly been mentioned as a potential Red Bull target with his McLaren deal running until the end of 2025.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has never shied away from keeping the door open to Norris, with team principal Christian Horner now doing the same.

“Lando is a great driver. I mean, he’s a big talent, big personality, and of course, he’s one of those drivers that you keep an eye on,” Horner told Sky F1.

Read more: Christian Horner delivers major update on Red Bull’s potential Lando Norris pursuit

Read next: Christian Horner assesses chance of Daniel Ricciardo return for Qatar