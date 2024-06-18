There is a “99 per cent chance” Ferrari will introduce their second upgraded aerodynamic package at the Spanish Grand Prix having expedited their development plans.

Ferrari introduced their first big upgrade at Imola and had intended to bring the second big package to the British Grand Prix, giving them time to evaluate the first.

But having made inroads into Red Bull’s advantage with the Imola updates, so much so that after Charles Leclerc’s Monaco Grand Prix victory they were tipped to challenge for the championship titles, Ferrari reportedly expedited their programme.

Setting out criteria that included ten load points in downforce and better aerodynamic efficiency, Ferrari accelerated their development plans.

And according to Formu1a.uno, they’ve met those targets.

The Italian publication claims Ferrari’s “technical office has approved the second aerodynamic package which will be significantly brought forward in Catalonia.

“In Maranello, they are literally working 24/7 to introduce new elements to the car. The goal is to have a floor that will see an updated area to improve at low speeds.”

Stating there is a “99 per cent chance that both drivers will have the new specifications available” come Friday’s practice, Formu1a.uno reports Ferrari will also make changes to the “rear bodywork, tray area and ramps towards the diffuser, as well as improved small deflector elements.”

Although Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has all but stated he expects Red Bull to be the favourites come Spain, the Monaco Grand Prix driver is hoping Ferrari will still have a good weekend.

“I feel like the strength of Red Bull will be more visible on a track like Barcelona,” said the Ferrari driver. “But let’s wait and see.

“Behind [Red Bull] I think we’ll all be pretty close.”

Leclerc goes into the race weekend trailing Max Verstappen by 56 points with Ferrari 49 down on Red Bull in the race for the Constructors’ title.

