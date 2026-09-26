Both Carlos Sainz and Isack Hadjar have received warnings from the FIA stewards following an Azerbaijan Grand Prix double investigation.

The infringements occurred during the reconnaissance laps to the grid, though the stewards found a sufficient mitigating circumstance in both cases to reduce the penalties to a warning apiece. That means Hadjar’s podium upon return is safe, while Sainz holds on to his point.

FIA stewards explain double Azerbaijan GP verdict

Drivers are allowed to perform practice starts pre-race when they leave the pit lane to head for the grid. However, the stewards were left unhappy with the actions of Sainz and Hadjar during this period of driver activity.

The pair were adjudged to have failed to follow race director’s instructions, following a double investigation from the stewards. Both received a warning.

In Sainz’s case, it was noted how a Williams error had contributed to his mishap.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), team representative and reviewed video and in-car video evidence,” the decision document begins.

“During the reconnaissance laps, SAI approached the pit exit and did not intend to perform a practice start. A car was waiting in the pit exit road to perform a practice start.

“Paragraph 13.6 of the race director’s competition notes requires a car not wishing to perform a practice start to cross the white line separating the pit exit road from the track at the earliest opportunity and join the normal racing line.

“Instead, SAI remained within the pit exit road and passed to the right of the car waiting to perform a practice start before joining the track. The stewards therefore determine that SAI failed to follow the race director’s instructions.

“At the hearing, it was established that the team had given SAI an incorrect instruction as to how he should proceed in this situation, and that SAI acted in accordance with that instruction.

“While the driver remains responsible for complying with the race director’s instructions, the stewards considered the incorrect information provided by the team to be a significant mitigating factor.

“The stewards considered comparable previous incidents, where a driving reprimand had been applied for failing to follow the race director’s instructions during reconnaissance laps.

“In the particular circumstances of this case, the stewards considered SAI’s personal responsibility to be reduced by the incorrect instruction given to him by the team and therefore considered a lesser penalty appropriate.”

The stewards also explained why Hadjar’s punishment was watered down to a warning.

“During the reconnaissance laps, HAD approached the pit exit where several cars were ahead of him. HAD did not ultimately perform a practice start.

“Paragraph 13.6 of the race director’s competition notes requires a car not wishing to perform a practice start to cross the white line separating the pit exit road from the track at the earliest opportunity and join the normal racing line.

“Instead, HAD remained within the pit exit road and passed to the right of the cars ahead before joining the track. The stewards therefore determine that HAD failed to follow the race director’s instructions.

“The stewards nevertheless considered that there were mitigating circumstances.

“HAD had initially intended to perform a practice start himself, but had to abort that attempt quite late and restart. The stewards accepted that this sequence contributed to the driver being distracted and to his failure to follow the prescribed procedure.

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“While the driver remains responsible for complying with the race director’s instructions, the stewards considered these circumstances sufficient to mitigate the penalty.

“Having also considered comparable previous incidents, the stewards therefore determine that a warning, rather than a driving reprimand, is appropriate.”

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