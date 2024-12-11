Max Verstappen called the stewards “stupid idiots” in Abu Dhabi but he needn’t worry about sanctions as the FIA will not be taking action.

Verstappen had a tension-fraught relationship with Formula 1’s stewards in the latter part of the F1 2024 championship as he went wheel-to-wheel with Lando Norris for the World title.

FIA consider Max Verstappen’s ‘idiot’ complaint closed

Penalised in four of the last five Grands Prix for various reasons ranging from forcing Norris off the track in Mexico to driving too slowly on a cooldown lap in Qatar, Verstappen’s most recent penalty was issued in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutchman was hit with a 10-second penalty for clattering into Oscar Piastri at Turn 1 on the opening lap, the McLaren driver sarcastically calling it “a move of a World Champion”.

Verstappen wasn’t impressed with the penalty and told Red Bull: “Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots!”

But despite openly insulting the stewards, the Dutchman was not investigated on the night and according to Motorsport.com, the FIA will not investigate him now as they’ve declared the matter ‘closed’.

That’s good news for Verstappen as he already has to carry out “work of public interest” for the FIA having sworn during a press conference in Singapore.

The reigning World Champion was cited for using unacceptable language when he said his RB20 was “f***ed”, and will now have to spend a day working in grassroots motorsport in Rwanda ahead of the upcoming FIA Awards.

Verstappen was slammed by Sky Sports’ commentary team of Martin Brundle and David Croft for his criticism of the stewards.

“You can’t say that, that’s just not fair – they’re applying the regulations,” said former F1 driver Brundle. “You don’t run into other people, then you won’t get the penalties.”

“I understand the emotions,” Croft added. “I understand that he’s annoyed, but he’s a four-time World Champion. It’s not going to make any difference to his finishing position in the championship, and he was the one that steamed down the inside and made contact with another car.

“Come on Max, you’re bigger than that, better than that.”

Verstappen was also hit with two penalty points on his Super Licence in Abu Dhabi to bring his tally to eight in a 12-month rolling period.

