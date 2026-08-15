Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Johnny Herbert claiming that Aston Martin’s struggles in F1 2026 could be “the first sign” of Adrian Newey losing his touch.

With Nico Rosberg challenging Toto Wolff’s comments and the FIA announcing that sanctions against Russian and Belarusian drivers have been lifted, here’s today’s roundup…

Johnny Herbert fears Adrian Newey ‘demise’ amid Aston Martin struggles

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Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert fears that Aston Martin’s poor start to the F1 2026 season could be “the first sign” of Adrian Newey’s “demise.”

Aston Martin was limited to a single point across the first half of the season despite Newey’s influence on the AMR26 car.

Newey confirmed earlier this year that the development of the AMR26 had been heavily compromised by delays in 2025.

Read more: Adrian Newey ‘demise’ teased in bizarre Herbert Aston Martin theory

Toto Wolff ‘fired’ claim challenged by Nico Rosberg after Lewis Hamilton rivalry

Nico Rosberg has rejected Toto Wolff’s claim that he decided to “fire” the German and Lewis Hamilton following their collision at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Yet he conceded that Wolff had an “internal discussion” with Mercedes’ top brass about potentially benching the drivers for a race.

Rosberg retired at the end of the 2016 season, five days after beating Mercedes teammate Hamilton to the title.

Read more: Wolff ‘fired’ Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg claim addressed by Rosberg

Ferrari mid-season review

After suffering a winless 2025 campaign, Ferrari has bounced back impressively in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc sit on one victory apiece at the halfway stage of the season. Ferrari’s innovation has also caught the eye with the Macarena rear wing and a small winglet on the exhaust.

Michelle Foster gives the Scuderia an 8/10 rating.

Read more: Ferrari half-season review: F1 title challenge has shifted

FIA lifts sanctions on Russian and Belarusian drivers

Russian and Belarusian racing drivers are now permitted to race under their national flags after the FIA announced that a number of sanctions have been lifted.

However, international events are still not allowed to take place in Russia and Belarus.

The development comes following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council.

Read more: FIA lifts sanctions on Russian and Belarusian drivers in new update

Will Buxton ‘feels awful’ for fans after IndyCar delays

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton says he “feels awful” after this weekend’s race at Markham was affected by delays.

No action took place at the new street course on Friday due to problems with track construction.

A revised schedule has been put in place with both practice sessions taking place ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

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Read more: Will Buxton ‘feels awful’ after ‘deeply frustrating and disappointing day’