The FIA has announced that its ADUO scheme for the F1 2026 season will come into effect following next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

F1’s governing body launched its ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) safety net at the end of last year to help struggling engine manufacturers catch up under the new F1 2026 rules.

FIA’s ADUO scheme to come into effect after Canadian Grand Prix

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ADUO had been expected to be made available to manufacturers following the sixth race of the season, which had originally been scheduled to take place in Miami earlier this month.

Following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix, however, Miami instead became the fourth round of the season.

The sixth race of 2026 will not now take place until the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, talks have been ongoing over recent weeks to determine when ADUO will come into effect according to the revised F1 2026 calendar.

The FIA has now confirmed that struggling manufacturers will be eligible for ADUO following the Canadian Grand Prix – now the fifth race of 2026 – next weekend.

The situation will also be reviewed after July’s Hungarian Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix on November 1.

A section of an FIA statement read: “Article 4.2 of Appendix C5 of the 2026 F1 Technical Regulations divided the 2026 season into three periods during which ICE performance will be analysed in order to determine whether a manufacturer might qualify for ADUO.

“These 3 periods cover, respectively, races 1-6, 7-12, and 13-18.

“However, the first period, encompassing the Australian, Chinese, Japanese, Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Miami grands prix was disrupted by the ongoing events in the Middle East.

“The first period has therefore been adjusted and is now formed of the season’s first five races (Australia, China, Japan, Miami and Canada).

“The results will be communicated no later than two weeks after the Canadian Grand Prix.

“The 2nd period will cover races 6-11 (Monaco to Hungary) and the 3rd period from race 12 (Netherlands) to race 18 (Mexico City).

“Once the results have been communicated, ADUO eligible PU manufacturers will receive a separate notification detailing their allowance.

“They will be able to implement upgrades as early as the following race.”

The FIA states that manufacturers whose ICE (internal combustion engine) performance index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE will meet the requirements for ADUO.

Aston Martin engine partner Honda is expected to be among the manufacturers eligible for ADUO following a troubled start to the season.

Ferrari and Audi, which highlighted its engine as an area of weakness earlier this season, could also qualify.

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