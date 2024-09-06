Explained: Why FIA are taking back seat on McLaren and Mercedes front wings

The FIA will not intervene this season on the Mercedes and McLaren front wing concerns coming from the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari, said single seater director Nikolas Tombazis, as it is “obvious” it will impact aerodynamics and more…

After starting F1 2024 in their familiar dominant fashion, Red Bull has since been caught by the chasing pack, McLaren joined by Mercedes and Ferrari in entering that conversation at the front. However, Red Bull and Ferrari has sounded the alarm over the front wing being used at Mercedes and McLaren.

If FIA acts, ‘2025 at the earliest’

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko first called for an analysis of the MCL38 and W15 front wings, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner telling media including PlanetF1.com: “If it’s acceptable, then you have to join it.”

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, meanwhile, told media including PlanetF1.com: “This is a discussion that I don’t want to have with you [laughs]. I will have it with Tombazis.

“But we have to respect the decision of the FIA, that we’ll have again the discussion.”

As for what Tombazis has had to say on the matter, despite the concerns from Red Bull and Ferrari, with Williams understood to also be unhappy with the situation, the FIA will not be implementing any changes this season.

“We won’t react until 2025 at the earliest, if necessary,” Tombazis told Auto Motor und Sport.

There are multiple reasons why, with aerodynamics and parts among the considerations when it comes to a regulation change.

“The reason is obvious,” Tombazis continued. “This would not only have an impact on aerodynamics but also on the structure of the parts.”

Time is also a factor with eight rounds of the F1 2024 campaign remaining, the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place on 8 December.

“Even if we were to announce a new rule today, the teams would not be ready before Abu Dhabi,” said Tombazis.

The FIA introduced a new technical directive in time for the Belgian Grand Prix, aimed at more closely monitoring the level of front-wing flexibility currently occurring via ultra-high-resolution cameras and tracking dots, all teams having passed current checks and load tests.

After the opening weeks of observations, the FIA noted in a statement that “the front wing has been a challenging area throughout the years”, but, in keeping with Tombazis’ update, “there are no plans for any short-term measures”.

