Two new high-profile signing arrive at FIA with leadership team strengthened

FIA sign new general manager and senior HR director

The FIA has strengthened its leadership team with two notable appointments, although these are not direct replacements for the two departures confirmed last week.

Alberto Villarreal, an experienced figure in the automotive industry, has been named the general manager, while Alessandra Malhamé takes on the role of senior HR director.

Villarreal, a Spaniard with a background at Goodyear and other senior leadership positions, will report directly to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and senate president Carmelo Sanz de Barros.

He will be responsible for overseeing the organisation’s operational and financial performance. Villarreal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It is an honour to join the FIA at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with Members, the President, the leadership team and all staff to achieve our shared goals of reform and growth.”

Malhamé, an Italian, will lead strategic initiatives in human resources, focusing on HR operations and workplace strategies – she most recently worked for Honeywell.

She emphasised the importance of people in a successful organisation: “The strength of any thriving organisation lies in its people. My focus at the FIA will be on fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation, simplifying processes, and empowering employees to achieve our shared goals.”

Ben Sulayem welcomed both leaders, saying, “I am delighted to welcome Alberto and Alessandra to the team. With Alberto’s vast leadership experience, I am confident he will drive sustainability in our financial performance, governance and operations and deliver value for our Members.

“Alessandra brings a wealth of HR expertise to the federation. I am confident she will ensure the development of our most precious commodity – our people.”

These appointments come following several high-profile departures this year. Last week, Luke Skipper, director of communications and public affairs, and Jacob Bangsgaard, secretary general of automobile mobility and tourism, were confirmed as having left the governing body.

Earlier this year, Deborah Mayer stepped down as head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, followed by FIA sporting director Steve Nielsen and single-seater technical director Tim Goss, who have taken new roles in Formula 1 and VCARB, respectively.

Additionally, head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd, governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer, and the FIA’s first CEO, Natalie Robyn, have also left to pursue new opportunities.

