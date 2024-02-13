F1’s governing body, the FIA, has secured the signing of Sauber technical director Jan Monchaux to join their ranks.

Jan Monchaux has departed his role at Sauber Motorsport, where he was technical director, in order to join F1’s governing body the FIA.

Monchaux will take over the role of technical director within the FIA’s single-seater department, supervising the handling of current F1 technical matters. His expertise and insight will also play a part in moulding future F1 technical regulations.

Jan Monchaux to report to Nikolas Tombazis

In a further strengthening of the FIA’s technical structure, Monchaux will report directly to the FIA’s single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis. The news comes shortly after former McLaren aero chief Marianne Hinson was signed by the FIA to become their head of technical audit.

Monchaux has been technical director for the Alfa Romeo F1 cars raced by Sauber between 2019 and 2023, having taken over as head of aerodynamics at the team in 2018.

Prior to that, Monchaux spent five years with Audi as an aerodynamicist after three years working with Ferrari’s F1 team as an aerodynamicist. His motorsport career began with Toyota in 2002, where he spent seven years.

“I am excited to welcome Jan to the FIA to fulfil an important role in the technical department,” Tombazis said in welcoming Monchaux to the team.

“And in framing the future regulations of the sport. Jan’s arrival will strengthen our extensive technical expertise.”

With Monchaux swapping competition for rule-making and enforcing, he said he’s savouring the prospect of a new challenge.

“I am very happy to be joining the FIA as Technical Director,” he said.

“[I] look forward to the fresh challenges this role entails. I have worked on the Competitors’ side for many years, but now the opportunity to help shape the future of the Sport with the governing body is a prospect I relish.”

