The FIA has rowed back on their clampdown on swearing by saying there will now be a difference between comments made in “non-controlled” and “controlled” environments.

In January, F1’s governing body introduced a controversial rule which could penalise drivers for swearing but the FIA has now said it will take a more measured approach with the maximum fine also being reduced.

A campaign led by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem drew ire from across the racing spectrum with drivers feeling targeting their language was not something the FIA should be focusing time on.

While an F1 driver has yet to be fined, a WRC driver was hit with a €10,000 penalty earlier this year for swearing during a TV interview. Max Verstappen meanwhile was forced to take part in a grassroots motorsport program in Rwanda after he swore in a press conference last year.

Now though, the FIA say they will make a distinction between comments made in “non-controlled” and “controlled” environments. The FIA has clarified that controlled environments include settings such as press conferences, while uncontrolled environments refer to spontaneous comments made by drivers or teams when on track or during a rally stage.

The base maximum penalty has also been reduced from €10,000 to €5,000 and for FIA World Championships, where multipliers were involved, the reductions will be even more significant.

Stewards have also been given the option to fully suspend a penalty for certain types of breach, provided it is the first offence by the driver or team.

The FIA said abuse of officials will now result in sporting penalties rather than fines and racial and discriminatory comments will continue to be addressed firmly.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition. I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motor sports organisations.

“The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving Stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute.

“The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motor sport is accessible for all our sporting family.”

Ronan Morgan, President of the Drivers’ Committee, said: “Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport, how they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference.

“Today’s changes further strengthen the FIA’s International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition.”

Garry Connelly, Formula One Stewards Chair and World Motor Sport Council member, said: “I would like to thank the FIA President for his leadership with initiating the review of Appendix B.

“The revised version will ensure that Stewards have effective guidance in place to help them differentiate between on- and off-track issues.

“I am pleased that stewards will continue to maintain the full discretion to consider any mitigating factors to ensure that a penalty is applied fairly to a specific situation, in particular to take into account the circumstances of the driver concerned.

“These changes will ensure motor sport can be enjoyed by fans of all ages and will continue all our collective efforts to grow the sport globally.”

