FIA announce yet another revised technical directive for F1 2025

Following skid block tests at the Spanish Grand Prix, the FIA have announced a revised implementation of TD015.

Having introduced planks in 1994 as a safety measure to maintain minimum ride height following the tragic deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, Formula 1 later mandated the installation of titanium plates – skid blocks.

Yet another revised TD for F1 2025

The skid prevents the plank from wearing and failing the mandatory thickness tests.

Tungsten was used prior to 2015 before being changed to titanium, in a literal shower of sparks.

But while that added to the spectacle, especially as Formula 1 embraced night racing, the sparks have proved problematic.

On several occasions they’ve started grass fires, which proved especially troublesome at this year’s Japanese Grand Prix as they brought out multiple red flags.

A proposed switch to steel skid blocks was tabled before being tested at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The crux is that steel does not reach the same temperatures as titanium does and therefore it is less likely to cause fires.

Following the test in Spain, which saw one car from each team trial the stainless steel skid block, the FIA has issued a revised TD015.

“Following analysis of the stainless steel skid block trials in Barcelona, the FIA has revised the implementation plan outlined in TD015,” read a statement issued to PlanetF1.com

“Titanium skid blocks will remain the mandated material for the remainder of the season.

“However, teams are requested to have stainless steel skid blocks available at all events, as they may become mandatory if similar grass fire incidents occur as seen in Suzuka early this year.

“Additional testing of stainless steel skid blocks will be conducted at selected events throughout the season to support further evaluation.”

Read next: Wolff reveals why flexi-wing hype didn’t meet reality