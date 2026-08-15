Russian and Belarusian racing drivers are now permitted to race under their national flags after the FIA announced that a number of sanctions have been lifted.

Motorsport’s governing body imposed a series of restrictions on Russian and Belarusian competitors in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

FIA issues update on Russia, Belarus sanctions

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These included a ban on all international events and competitions in Russia and Belarus and an obligation for all drivers, competitors and officials to sign a commitment to neutrality.

Russian and Belarusian drivers were also forced to race either under a neutral banner or the flag of another nation.

This resulted in Robert Shwartzman, the former Ferrari junior who was raised in St Petersburg and previously raced under the Russian flag, competing with an Israeli racing licence.

Meanwhile, Daniil Kvyat, the former Red Bull and Toro Rosso F1 driver who was born in the Russian city of Ufa, opted to compete under the flag of Italy.

Following a World Motor Sport Council meeting, the FIA has announced that Russian and Belarusian drivers are now allowed to compete under their own flags once again, with restrictions on team colours and the playing of national anthems also eased.

The restrictions on international competitions taking place in Russia and Belarus remain in place.

A section of the relevant document read as follows:

The WMSC issued the following decision:

Revised approach with respect to Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, competitors and officials:

• Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials are allowed to participate in international/zone competitions without any restrictions. The requirement of signing a commitment to neutrality no longer applies.

• The display of Russian and Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car), and the playing of their anthems are permitted at international/zone competitions.

The following FIA emergency measures shall remain in place:

• No international/zone competition to take place on the territory of Russia and Belarus, until further notice.

The note added: “For the avoidance of doubt, the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, competitors and officials in a given country remains subject to compliance with any applicable transnational, national and local laws.

“The FIA continues to carefully monitor the events in Ukraine and reserves the right to take any further actions or implement further measures in the future, including any necessary actions required to comply with its obligations under any applicable sanctions regime and/or any contracts to which the FIA is a party.”

Nikita Mazepin remains the last Russian driver to compete in Formula 1, with the Moscow-born racer making 21 starts for the Haas team in 2021.

Mazepin abruptly cut ties with Haas on the eve of the 2022 season, with that year’s Russian Grand Prix also cancelled.

The Russian Grand Prix had been set to move from the Sochi Autodrom to the Igora Drive circuit, located close to St Petersburg, from the 2023 season before the event was removed from the calendar.

The F1 2026 season will resume next weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

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