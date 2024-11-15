In a time of recent high-profile exits, the FIA has started to announce new arrivals to the organisation.

And the first arrival is Lee Fedden, who becomes the FIA’s new digital director, effective as of November 18.

FIA welcome in a new digital director

The FIA recently confirmed the shock exit of F1 race director Niels Wittich, who had served in the role since Michael Masi’s exit after the 2021 season, while that was followed with compliance officer Paolo Basarri allegedly being dismissed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Fedden is no stranger to the world of Formula 1, having most recently served as the data and analytics chief at the Williams team.

Reacting to the new role, Fedden said: “I am thrilled to join the FIA at such an exciting time. I look forward to leveraging my experience in digital transformation to enhance our digital capabilities and support the FIA’s mission.”

Ben Sulayem added: “We are delighted that someone of Lee’s renowned expertise is joining the organisation to oversee the transformation of our IT operations.

“Lee brings a wealth of experience to the role of streamlining our digital and information systems and driving engagement with our stakeholders, particularly our Member Clubs.”

Following the departure of Wittich, the FIA named Rui Marques as the new Formula 1 race director, having most recently held that role in Formula 2 and Formula 3, the highest-ranked categories on the junior ladder to Formula 1.

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 race director to pursue new opportunities,” a statement read.

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.

“Rui Marques will assume the role of race director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race rirector in various championships. Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director.”

However, whether Wittich stepped down or was pushed out of the FIA, has been the subject of media speculation.

