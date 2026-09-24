Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will both take sizeable grid penalties at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

Alonso and Stroll are poised to start at the back of the grid in Baku, having received engine penalties worth 25 and 20 grid positions respectively.

Aston Martin takes double grid penalty for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Aston Martin has endured a troubled F1 2026 season, its first with new engine partner Honda.

The Silverstone-based outfit was hamstrung by a problem with severe engine vibrations at the start of this year, with Aston Martin scoring just three points so far this season.

Alonso has scored all of Aston Martin’s points in F1 2026, following up a 10th-place finish in Monaco with ninth in the Netherlands.

Ahead of Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it has emerged that Alonso and Stroll have exceeded their engine component pools for the F1 2026 campaign.

Alonso has taken a fifth internal combustion engine, a fifth turbocharger and a ninth power unit ancillary component in Baku.

The accumulated penalties add up to a total of 25 grid positions.

Meanwhile, Stroll has taken a sixth turbocharger, seventh energy store, sixth control electronics unit and an eighth power unit ancillary component – adding up to a total of 20 places on the grid.

A change to the rules over recent years means drivers who accumulate engine penalties worth more than 15 positions automatically start from the back of the grid.

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll: Aston Martin head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The stewards’ report on Alonso read: “The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article B8.2.8 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“In this case, the use of (Element #1) and (Element #2) additional element(s) carries a 10 grid place penalty by virtue of Article B8.2.8a of the FIA F1 Regulations and the use of (Element #3) additional element carries a 5 grid place penalty by virtue of Article B8.2.8b of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“Therefore there is an accumulation of 25 places.

“Subject to Car 14 being classified in the results of Qualifying, Car 14 will be allocated a grid position in the Race in accordance with Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

The verdict for Stroll read: “The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article B8.2.8 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“The use of each additional element in this case carries a 5 grid place penalty therefore there is an accumulation of 20 places.

“Subject to Car 18 being classified in the results of Qualifying, Car 18 will be allocated a grid position in the Race in accordance with Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

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